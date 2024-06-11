The Big Picture Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson are in negotiations to star in Lionsgate's movie adaptation of Stephen King's novel, The Long Walk.

The Long Walk will follow a group of teenagers in a post-apocalyptic US forced to participate in a deadly walking contest.

The casting of Hoffman and Jonsson marks the end of a long development process for the film, with filming set to start in July.

At long last, production is heating up on The Long Walk, Lionsgate's upcoming film adaptation of horror master Stephen King's 1979 novel of the same name — and we now know who will be taking that walk. Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson are in negotiations to star in The Long Walk, according to Deadline. The casting announcement comes days after Collider exclusively reported that filming on the project is slated to begin this summer.

The roles of Hoffman and Jonsson have not been announced yet. However, King's original novel depicted a post-apocalyptic United States, run by a totalitarian regime, where 100 teenagers must take part in the eponymous "long walk." This is a contest in which the contestants must walk along an East Coast highway without stopping. If a contestant slows to less than four miles per hour, they are given a warning; after three warnings, they are shot dead. The winner of the contest receives a major reward. In the novel, the story is primarily told from the point of view of 16-year-old walker Ray Garraty, though it is unclear if this character will be adapted for the film.

Casting for The Long Walk puts a bow on a long-winded process for the film. After years in development hell, New Line Cinema purchased the rights to the novel in 2018, but it languished even longer before Lionsgate picked up the rights last year with Francis Lawrence attached to direct. Lawrence will direct from a script by JT Mollner and is also producing alongside Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment. As Collider previously reported, filming is scheduled to begin this coming July.

Hoffman and Jonsson Are Both Up-and-Comers

Hoffman is best known for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson's highly acclaimed 2021 film Licorice Pizza. Hoffman starred in the film, his on-screen debut, alongside Alana Haim. It is unsurprising that he would nab a major role in a PTA film, given that the director frequently worked with Hoffman's father, the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. Beyond his well-received role in Licorice Pizza, Hoffman will next be appearing in SNL 1975, Sony's upcoming film about the creation of Saturday Night Live, where he will portray NBC executive Dick Ebersol in a leading role.

Jonsson got his start on the BBC before garnering his breakthrough role on HBO's Industry, a drama about the ins and outs of a London investment bank. Jonsson portrayed banker Gus Sackey and has appeared in every episode of the series. He won't be putting his banker's book away, either, as Season 3 of Industry is slated to be released on August 11. Jonsson also has a main role in 20th Century's upcoming sci-fi tentpole Alien: Romulus alongside Isabela Merced and Cailee Spaeny.

An exact release date for The Long Walk hasn't been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.