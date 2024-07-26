The Big Picture Numerous filmmakers & producers have tried to adapt Stephen King's "unadaptable" novel The Long Walk, facing challenges due to its psychological nature.

Roy Lee, a huge King fan, finally landed the opportunity after 20 years of pursuing the project, with Francis Lawrence now directing.

Mark Hamill stars in the film, alongside a talented cast, with production underway in Manitoba.

The works of horror legend Stephen King have driven the attention of countless filmmakers, actors, producers, and more over the years, from Frank Darabont to Mike Flanagan and Andy Muschietti. Among those who have been tied to the venerated author's world is Roy Lee, producer of Muschietti's It films, the Welcome to Derry prequel series, Flanagan's Doctor Sleep adaptation, and the upcoming Salem's Lot film, among others. While he's well-versed in the words of King, the project he's been dying to make for years has been an adaptation of King's famously "unadaptable" dystopian novel The Long Walk. He now finally has the chance to with a film, but Lee told Collider's Producers on Producing panel hosted by Steve Weintraub at San Diego Comic-Con that it took decades for him to finally land that job.

There has been no shortage of attempts to adapt The Long Walk for the screen over the years. George Romero was notably in line to direct an adaptation, as was the aforementioned Darabont, both of whom never got the project off the ground. The premise is seen as a difficult one to film because of its psychological nature, as it takes place under a brutal authoritarian regime where one hundred teenage boys are forced to walk continuously in a competition under the threat of death as their physical and mental state slowly deteriorates. Lee, who is a huge fan of King, had been eyeing the project for 20 years despite its challenges, though he faced hurdles both in terms of experience and rights.

Speaking at the panel, which was moderated by Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Lee said he got a constant no from King and his team in part due to a lack of name recognition and rapport. Producing the two successful It films in 2017 and 2019, however, opened up the author Lee's advances, yet he only recently finally got The Long Walk within his grasp. He explained:

"For me, it's not an actor, but Stephen King is one of my favorite authors, and I had been chasing him for years, or chasing the project, The Long Walk. For over 20 years, I was asking. At first, he had no idea who I was. I would just send him letters and talk to his assistant to see if there was any way to get The Long Walk. I always got a no, for 20 years. Even after It, he finally said anything that he had that was available I could do, and unfortunately, The Long Walk was with Frank Darabont, and then it was with various other directors and producers. It was only about a year ago that the rights became available and that I got a call saying, 'You want to try to do The Long Walk?' I actually just flew, yesterday, back from the set. We just started the first week of production for The Long Walk."

Who Is Working on 'The Long Walk' Now?

Close

Although The Last Voyage of the Demeter's André Øvredal was attached as the director for the adaptation as recently as last year, things didn't pan out and duties instead fell to someone who is no stranger to dystopian competitions that kill teenagers. "Francis Lawrence, who's friends with all of us here at the table, is directing the movie," Lee added at the panel. Regarding the cast, he said, "We just announced today that Mark Hamill is one of the stars of the movie." Several other names are also attached, including leads Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson, alongside Roman Griffin Davis, Charlie Plummer, Judy Greer, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Ben Wang, Jordan Gonzalez, and Joshua Odjick. Filming recently began in Manitoba, meaning more names are likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on The Long Walk as it continues production. Stick with us throughout SDCC for more coverage from the event through Sunday, July 28.