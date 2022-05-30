Set those countdown timers and get ready for Netflix's upcoming show The Longest Night, which stars Luis Callejo and Alberto Amman. The Spanish-language series will premiere on the streamer Friday, July 8. As part of the date announcement, Netflix shared a brief teaser for what viewers can expect.

The teaser opens with a man glancing at a clock ominously. The first text to appear says "One night" followed by a countdown that begins at eight hours for the characters. Interspersed between additional text cards, the teaser provides brief glimpses at the show's recurring characters as they become locked into the prison with no power and no obvious means of escape. As the teaser reaches its conclusion, The Longest Night shows people on fire, a man beating something or someone, and another person screaming and being carried away. The only dialogue comes at the end, as a man says, "It's going to be a long night, Hugo."

Set in Monte Baruca, a psychiatric prison, the six-episode series follows a group of people who are completely cut off from all outside communication. Meanwhile, there are armed men surrounding the building with the primary goal of catching a serial killer named Simón Lago (Callejo).

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

The Longest Night series shares its release month with two additional action/thriller projects from Netflix, including Anthony and Joe Russo's spy thriller The Gray Man, and the live-action sci-fi/horror series Resident Evil.

Prior to The Longest Night, several of the cast members appeared in other Netflix originals. Viewers may recognize Amman for his role as Pancho Herrera in Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, both of which ran for three seasons from 2015-2017, and 2018-2021, respectively. Callejo starred in the streamer's original movie Below Zero, which was released in 2021 while José Luis García Pérez can be seen in the more recent series In From the Cold, released early this year, where he plays Felipe Calero. Maria Caballero, Fran Berenguer, David Solans, Roman Rymar, and Pérez star alongside Callejo and Amman. Behind the screens, The Longest Night is directed by Oscar Pedraza from a screenplay written by Xosé Moraisa and Victoriano Sierra Ferreiro.

The Longest Night will arrive on Netflix on July 8. The logline, per Netflix, reads: "The countdown has already begun and chaos is about to break out in the Monte Baruca prison."

Check out the date announcement teaser below:

'Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author CL Staff About Our Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe