The 1970s were a significantly influential period within the history of cinema that saw the emergence of many genres that would become more widely incorporated into the mainstream in the subsequent decades. There were certainly sports films that existed in the years prior, but classics like Breaking Away, Rocky, The Bad News Bears, and Slap Shot proved that the genre was far more flexible than one may have imagined. Even non-sports fans could find something to enjoy about these inspiring films. There’s perhaps no better example of this than Robert Aldrich’s 1974 classic The Longest Yard. While it is ostensibly a “football movie,” The Longest Yard is an incendiary condemnation of America’s prison system, and the rare type of sports story that can make its audience laugh and cry in equal measure.

The Longest Yard tells the story of the former pro football quarterback Paul "Wrecking" Crewe (Burt Reynolds), who is arrested in Palm Beach, Florida after getting into a dispute with his girlfriend and leading the police on a car chase. Facing 18 months in prison for the damage that he caused, Crewe is given a surprising opportunity by the prison’s warden, Rudolph Hazen (Eddie Albert): if he can lead his fellow inmates in an exhibition game against the guards, he can have his sentence reduced. While its the perfect “underdog” sports movie premise that has great dramatic potential, The Longest Yard ended up inspiring a real football game that was even more chaotic than the one on screen.

Filming 'The Longest Yard' Was Surprisingly Chaotic

It’s perhaps not all that surprising that the film ended up leading to some real-life hijinks, as The Longest Yard faced an uphill battle during its production phase. The story was originally conceived by producer Al Ruddy in the 1960s, and was loosely inspired by a real game held between prisoners and guards in World War II. The success of The Godfather in 1972 gave Ruddy the ability to pursue his passion project, with Reynolds considered to be perfect to play Crewe because he had actually played football in college. When it came time for cameras to start rolling, Aldrich insisted on including several real football players, including Ray Nitschke, Joe Kapp, Gene Washington, and Mike Henry.

While this gave the film an added boost of realism, the use of real inmates from the Georgia State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia made filming a bit dangerous. Several times during the production, filming needed to be halted to account for prison riots. Filming on location with real inmates aided the accuracy of The Longest Yard, which provided a far less sanitized version of life behind bars than many of the older films in the “Golden Age of Hollywood.”

A real football game between guards and inmates was held on the abandoned set of The Longest Yard, as Paramount Pictures had left behind the bleachers and jerseys used in the film. A team of inmates donned the same “Mean Machine” uniforms that Crewe and his team utilized in the film, and started a match with a group of Georgia State Troopers. Although the match between the rival teams ended up being fairly close in The Longest Yard, the real game was far less of a nail-biter; the guards were ridiculously unqualified, as the prisoners led an easy victory of 66-0 by the time that halftime was called. After threats of violence emerged from both sides, the game was shut down before the second half could be picked up.

The real game inspired by The Longest Yard is reflective of just how accurate the film actually was. The tension in the story rests on the ego of the guards, who are so determined to beat the inmates that they don’t take into account that a group of incarcerated men may have something to prove. The stakes in The Longest Yard become surprisingly emotional when a member of Crewe’s team is killed before the big game, signifying that he will face repercussions if he doesn’t shave points and allow the guards to remain victorious. The Longest Yard may remain a comedy classic that’s celebrated for its humorous antics, but it's certainly a strong proponent of the New Hollywood era of filmmaking with evident anti-establishment themes.

'The Longest Yard' Was Ahead of Its Time

The most evident indication of The Longest Yard’s influence was the effect that it had on Reynolds’ career; while he was already a household name before The Longest Yard went into production, it kicked off a period of significant success in which he starred in future classics like Smokey and the Bandit, Semi-Tough, The Cannonball Run, and The Best Little Horehouse in Texas. Despite initially being fired by Universal Studios, Reynolds became one of the defining stars of the 20th century.

Although Ruddy had produced the film as a passion project first and foremost, The Longest Yard became a surprise smash hit and received several major awards nominations, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Editing. The film was remade several times, most famously in 2005 with Adam Sandler taking on the role that Reynolds had portrayed. While Sandler’s film was criticized by fans of the original for being a more sanitized, less sincere version of the story, it’s been reported that Paramount is developing a new remake by the producer of HBO’s acclaimed drama series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. But fifty years later, it's hard to beat the sports classic that is The Longest Yard.

