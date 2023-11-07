The Big Picture The Longest Yard is getting another remake, sparking a discussion on whether audiences want yet another version of the sports comedy.

Marvel's Blade remake will be rated R, promising a "ruthless" portrayal of the vampire hero and potentially exciting developments for the highly-anticipated film.

The upcoming Doctor Who 2023 Christmas Special's title has sparked speculation about the introduction of the Fifteenth Doctor's new companion.

Welcome back to Collider Dailies!

On today’s episode, hosts John Aljets and Maggie Lovitt are discussing reports that a second remake for The Longest Yard is in development with Paramount Pictures. They’ll also be talking about Marvel’s R-rated projects and if the Doctor Who 2023 Christmas Special will be introducing the Fifteenth Doctor’s companion. Check it all out in the full interview in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

According to Deadline, Robert Aldritch’s 1974 sports comedy, The Longest Yard, is once again up for the remake treatment. The original starred Burt Reynolds as washed-up quarterback, Paul “Wrecking” Crewe, who was sentenced to prison after a police chase. His reputation precedes him behind bars, where he pieces together a misfit football team to play for the warden’s team. The Oscar-nominated film inspired a remake back in 2005, which Reynolds and Ed Lauter returned for, and starred Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and more. The third Longest Yard is reportedly being written by Rodney Barnes under Gunpowder & Sky Entertainment, whose CEO, Van Toffler, executive produced the first remake. John and Maggie discuss whether yet another remake is even wanted two decades after Sandler’s, which sits at a rotten 31% on Rotten Tomatoes, and give their own remake recs.

Next up, our hosts talk about a less iffy remake and the recent news that Marvel’s Blade will be rated R. Reported by Deadline in an interview with the remake’s director, Yann Demange, the filmmaker confirmed that the Mahershala Ali-led film will bring back the vampire hero in a “ruthless” way, saying the rating is “so important.” This after news that Marvel plans to lower Blade’s budget to less than $100 million. Both developments could mean good things for the highly-anticipated remake that’s undergone so many delays. And finally, John and Maggie theorize on whether Doctor Who’s 2023 Christmas Special’s official title, “The Church on Ruby Road,” indicates who the Fifteenth Doctor’s, played by Ncuti Gatwa, new companion will be. What do you think? Will fans be seeing a lot more of Millie Gibson in the upcoming season? Find out what our hosts think about the latest news in today’s episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

