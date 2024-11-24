While Lord of the Rings fans anxiously anticipate next month’s release of the next film, The War of the Rohirrim, the first ever Lord of the Rings movie has finally secured a streaming home. No LOTR fans, we’re not talking about Peter Jackson’s 2001 entry, The Fellowship of the Ring, but rather the 1978 animated installment simply dubbed, Lord of the Rings. Max has officially announced that The Lord of the Rings (1978) will begin streaming on the platform on December 1 after currently only being available to watch via rent or purchase on digital platforms such as Prime Video or Apple TV+. Critics were slightly harsher on the film than general audiences were; it earned a 49% rating from reviewers but a 64% score from fans on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The 1978 Lord of the Rings film was written by Chris Conklin and Peter S. Beagle, with J.R.R. Tolkien himself receiving writing credit for his work on the famous novels with Ralph Bakshi directing. Bakshi has more than 70 directing credits to his name dating back to the mid-1960s, including 25 episodes of Spider-Man: The Original Animated Series, which ran from 1967-1970. Three years after his work directing The Lord of the Rings in 1979, Bakshi also helmed American Pop, the hand-drawn adult animation film starring Mews Small, Ron Thompson, and Lisa Jane Persky. His most recent directorial outing came nearly 10 years ago on Last Days of Coney Island, the 2015 short which he also wrote, and he also directed episodes of Spicy City and What a Cartoon!

Who Stars in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’?

The Lord of the Rings name has accrued enough brand recognition to cover all of Middle-earth over the years, and its stellar voice cast is a prime example of that. Brian Cox, best known for his Emmy-winning role in Succession and also for playing William Stryker in the Fox X-Men Universe, voices the leading character, Helm Hammerhand. Flanking Cox in another major role is the late Christopher Lee, who will reprise his role as Saruman the White in the LOTR animated flick. The War of the Rohirrim will be released exclusively in theaters on December 13. Luke Pasqualino, Miranda Otto, Lorraine Ashbourne, and Shaun Dooley will also star in the film.

The Lord of the Rings (1978) The Fellowship of the Ring embark on a journey to destroy the One Ring and end Sauron's reign over Middle-earth. Director Ralph Bakshi Cast Christopher Guard , William Squire , Michael Scholes , John Hurt , Dominic Guard , Anthony Daniels Runtime 132 Minutes Writers Chris Conkling , Peter S. Beagle Budget $4 Million

