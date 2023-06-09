Lord of the Rings is filled with some of the most memorable characters ever committed to screen, and it seems that Middle Earth has a large population of interesting people. While many of these get lots of screen time, there are also plenty of minor characters who are just as interesting.

Unforgettable characters such as Barliman Butterbur and the King of the Dead help bring the fictional world to life in their short time on screen, while others such as Figwit the elf prove that even the smallest cameo can make you a legend.

10 Ugluk

One of Saruman's Uruk Hai, Ugluk is a vicious and surprisingly competent leader. He captures Merry and Pippin, believing they have the Ring, and transports them across the plains of Rohan to try and reach Isengard.

While Ugluk only has a small part before getting his head lopped off, he does get to say one of the most memorable lines when he declares "Looks like meat's back on the menu, boys," inadvertently starting a big discussion on how Orcs know what a menu is.

9 Hama

King Theoden had several stewards to aid him, including Hama, the Door Warden at the Golden Hall who was responsible for deciding who was allowed in. He was supposed to relieve Gandalf of his staff but took pity on an 'old man' who needed a walking stick.

His slip-up turned out to be best for Theoden and Rohan in the end, though Hama would be killed in a Warg attack soon after. His son was at Helm's Deep, however, and received encouragement from Aragorn shortly before the battle began.

8 Figwit

Sometimes the most unlikely characters can become legends. This was the case with a background elf in Rivendell. When Frodo declares he'll take the Ring to Mordor, an elf caught the attention of fans due to his striking looks.

He was soon given the name Figwit, an acronym of "Frodo is great, who is that?" as he distracted viewers from the main hero, proving that no matter how small, any character can become a legend.

7 Snaga

The Orcs in Lord of the Rings are impressive examples of prosthetics. They also have excellent actors working under the masks to bring these characters to life. As a result, even the most minor Orc can get noticed.

One such Orc was Snaga, who wanted to eat part of Merry and Pippin as they were the only fresh meat around, and ended up losing his head to Ugluk. He's even more memorable as he's played by long-time Peter Jackson collaborator Jed Brophy and voiced by Gollum actor Andy Serkis.

6 Haldir

When the War of the Ring came to Middle Earth, many elves took the decision to leave, believing their time there had ended. As a result, most elves focussed on defending their own settlements rather than helping others in the conflict.

One elf who did help was Haldir. He led a company of archers sent by Galadriel in the Battle of Helm's Deep, where he showed the impressive fighting skills of elves, sadly being killed in the fight. While he only has a small part, it's still a strong role that shows elves at their best.

5 Lobelia Sackville-Baggins

Bilbo doesn't have many immediate relatives, so one family member who is always trying to get her hands on his treasure is his cousin Lobelia Sackville-Baggins who desires the luxury of Bag End.

She only appears for a few moments in the movie, at Bilbo's birthday party, but she's wearing an expression of distaste that would put an end to anyone's fun. The fact Bilbo dives under a table to hide from her tells you everything you need to know about Lobelia.

4 Barliman Butterbur

There's nothing like a cozy inn for relaxing in after a hard day's running from Ringwraiths. Luckily, the Prancing Pony was just such an inn, run by the affable landlord Barliman Butterbur.

A friend of Gandalf and associate of Strider, Butterbur was in the know about what went on in Bree and the surrounding area. He was able to provide the Hobbits with some brief respite from their quest, even if it was soon spoiled by Black Riders storming the inn.

3 The King of the Dead

Image via New Line Cinema

Things didn't look good for Gondor when Mordor's hordes descended on Minas Tirith. Luckily, Aragorn was able to call in a debt owed to the king of Gondor and brought the Army of the Dead to the battlefield.

The King of the Dead was a great looking character, somewhere between a ghost and a skeleton, and was memorable despite his short time onscreen. All the Army of the Dead was freed after the battle and allowed to rest.

The Shire looks like the perfect place to live, although it seems one Hobbit might disagree with that. Despite living in the most beautiful place in Middle Earth, Everard Proudfoot seemed unimpressed by everything around him.

Even after returning from their quest to destroy the Ring, the four Hobbits didn't raise a smile from Proudfoot. He does allow himself a chuckle after seeing Gandalf's fireworks, though, so perhaps he isn't as serious as he'd like people to think.

1 Carrot Eater

The man, the myth, the legend. The mysterious carrot eater in Bree. No one knows who this guy is or why he likes eating raw carrots, but his prominence in his single scene, and the fact he's played by director Peter Jackson, has made him legendary.

Interestingly, an almost identical character appears in The Hobbit movies, set sixty years earlier. Could he be immortal, or does his love of veg just keep him looking youthful? Or maybe it was his grandfather. We'll probably never know.

