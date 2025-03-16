As epic and serious as it is most of the time, The Lord of the Rings also has its moments of comedic gold. We won't go into detail with all the memes that came from the Peter Jackson movies, though, because there's actually one particular relationship there that is funnier than all of them combined: the never-ending feud between Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and Pippin (Billy Boyd). Their constant bickering is just so good, sometimes it even feels like a running gag, inspiring the best memes and even fancams, like the one on TikTok with Charli XCX's "Girl, so confusing." It's so confusing sometimes to be a Hobbit, after all.

Pippin Is Always Hindering Gandalf’s Plans

Image via New Line Cinema

As much as we love him, Pippin really is a handful. He is the youngest of the four Hobbits and is especially curious—the type that'll press any button just to see what it does without thinking first. His impulsiveness actually got him into the most dangerous and important quest of all time, and it feels like Gandalf and Elrond (Hugo Weaving) only allowed it because otherwise it would be too much trouble. Gandalf, especially, had no idea what he was in for, because Pippin actually hinders every single plan that he comes up with when they're together.

Let's count them. In The Fellowship of the Ring, Pippin and Merry (Dominic Monaghan) awaken the Watcher in the Water and trap the Fellowship inside Moria. Pippin also drops a skeleton into the well in Moria and awakens an army of goblins and a freakin' Balrog. Then he gives Gandalf a break in The Two Towers but is back at it in The Return of the King, when he peers into the Palantír at Edoras and reveals the Fellowship's location to Sauron. Later, Pippin pledges his service to Denethor (John Noble) out of pity for Boromir's (Sean Bean) death—which, let's be honest, is very noble of him—even though Gandalf told him not to say anything.

Of course, Pippin never means to complicate things for Gandalf and the rest; he always has the best intentions. Somehow, though, Pippin's shenanigans do pay off later on. Did Gandalf die because Pippin dropped that skeleton into the well at Moria? Sure, but he got to return as the White Wizard! Pippin messing with the Palantír gave Sauron a chance to peek into his mind, but Pippin is the Hobbit with the haziest mind from all his smoking and drinking, which probably left the Dark Lord confused, really, and diverted his attention from Frodo (Elijah Wood) in Mordor. Isn't Gandalf a little too mean?

Gandalf Is a Little Mean to Everybody, Actually