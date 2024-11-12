The Lord of the Rings franchise hasn't been this prevalent in quite a while, so it's hardly a wonder why many stars of Peter Jackson's trilogy like John Rhys-Davies are eager to return for another installment. In 2024 alone, we got the second season of Prime Video's Rings of Power series, and a seventh film in the continuity originally spearheaded by Peter Jackson is set to premiere later this year with the animated spin-off, The War of the Rohirrim. Things aren't ending there either, as for the first time since The Hobbit trilogy, the live-action side of Jackson's acclaimed epic will be back on screens again with Andy Serkis' The Hunt for Gollum.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is expected to take place in between the events of The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. This presumably means that we could see some familiar faces in addition to Andy Serkis' also presumed return as Gollum. Just recently, some stars who have expressed interest in coming back to reprise their roles are Elijah Wood as Frodo, Ian McKellen as Gandalf, and Orlando Bloom as Legolas. Now, another alumni of this epic Oscar-winning tale is ready to come back, and fittingly enough, it's the actor behind one of Legolas' closest companions.

While promoting the latest adaptation of a yuletide classic, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Collider had the chance to speak with the great John Rhys-Davies. When Peter Jackson was developing The Hobbit films, Rhys-Davies previously declined to reprise his beloved role as Gimli the Dwarf. However, when we asked him about a potential return in The Hunt for Gollum, John Rhys-Davies said he "might indeed" come back. That is, as long as the film used CGI to bring back Gimli, and he didn't have to spend eight hours every day in a makeup chair:

"Well, I’m known to not want to put that prosthetic on again, but out of deference to Andy, whom I love and admire and again who has grown so much, if they invited me…oh god could I dare to put on that make-up again and lose my skin? Maybe with CGI. Before when they asked me to do ‘The Hobbit’, for instance, I said no. No, not at all. Times have moved on and technology has moved on, if I don’t have to spend eight hours a day for three years of my life in a make-up chair, I might indeed do it. The other thing is physically I am no longer capable of putting eighty pounds of extra armor and stuff on and climbing up mountains.

We've Seen CGI Dwarves in 'The Lord of the Rings' Before

While it might be a tough pill to swallow at first just because of all the practical splendor in Peter Jackson's films, John Rhys-Davies returning as a CGI Gimli does actually make sense. Not only does Rhys-Davies have more than enough experience with voice acting (he even voices Treebeard in the original Lord of the Rings trilogy), but we've seen CG dwarves in the series before, such as with Billy Connolly's character in Battle of the Five Armies. Rhys-Davies even made a brief return as Gimli in the recent video game, Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum does not currently have a release date. John Rhys-Davies latest voice-over role, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, can be listened to wherever you get your podcasts starting November 22nd:

