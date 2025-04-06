It's the last battle in a war that may well bring the end of the world, and some of your greatest allies are nowhere to be found. That's the situation Humans find themselves in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, when they face the armies of Mordor by themselves in the battles of the Pelennor Fields and the Black Gate. One would expect that their allies, like the fearless, wise, and powerful Elves, to join the Humans, but this didn't happen, and, although the Host of the West was victorious in both battles, it was at a heavy cost. So why didn't the Elves come to fight beside humans one last time?

War Had Already Come to Elven Lands

Elves and Humans were once great allies in the fight against Sauron's darkness in the Second Age, but, in the Third Age, they rarely fight side-by-side when it comes to military aid. That's because the War of the Ring is raging throughout all Middle-earth, and the Elves have their hands full, too. Middle-earth is a huge continent, and Sauron has fortresses and armies stationed all over, enough to strike against many places at once. That's what prevents the Elves from joining battles like the Pelennor Fields and the Black Gate.

At that moment in time, there are three major Elven strongholds in Middle-earth: Rivendell, Lothlórien, and the Woodland Realm in Mirkwood. Rivendell is the only one that spends the War of the Ring without being directly attacked due to its secret location and Elrond's (Hugo Weaving) concealment, but Lothlórien and the Woodland Realm are attacked by Sauron's forces around the same time as the battles of the Pelennor Fields and the Black Gate—all in March of the year 3019 of the Third Age. According to Appendix B of The Lord of the Rings, Lothlórien is attacked three times: on March 11, March 15, and March 22. The Woodland Realm is also targeted on March 15. For reference, the battles of the Pelennor Fields and the Black Gate take place on March 15 and March 25, respectively, so there is no way the Elves could march all the way down to Gondor in time for the Black Gate battle.

The Elves' absence is actually noted in the books, too. Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) and Legolas (Orlando Bloom) talk about it in the books, concluding that both Dwarves and Elves aren't coming for aid because "war already marches on their lands." And there are no hard feelings about this among Humans, too. They do not consider military aid from the Elves as even a possibility, and take the burden of the war in the south upon themselves.

Elves Were Not as Numerous in Middle-earth as They Once Were