Prime Video’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay sat down with Vanity Fair to reveal some of the biggest story arcs in the series.

The Super Bowl gave us our first teaser for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Studio's prequel fantasy series. While it was full of fantastic imagery from the show’s first season, it leaves us still wondering about the story. Mckay gives us the time and place in the interview. “We told Amazon we wanted to do four or five stories that are the big epics of the Second Age,” the forging of the rings.” Celebrimbor is the elven-smith who was manipulated into forging the Rings of Power and a young Elrond portrayed by Hugo Weaving in the original films now, Robert Aramayo will be the pillars of the story.

In the series, we will see Aramayos’s younger Elrond working to build broken alliances, Mckay explains: “We’re going back thousands of years to when the party was in full swing, “We’re going to see the elf capital of Lindon where Elrond is a young up-and-coming operator within the political scene of the high elves during their glory day.” Payne and Mckay also wanted to take on the feat of expanding on the beauty of Peter Jackson's past films in the elf capital. “We wanted to go to coastlines, you’ve never seen the coastline of Middle-earth onscreen before,” Mckay added.

Where Weaving’s iteration of Elrond was detached and almost had a loathing for humankind, Aramayos’s Elrond is too ready to make alliances, which Payne says is part of his journey. “Elrond, we know from the Third Age, has a pretty bleak view on humans. He says, ‘Men are weak’ because he’s seen the foibles of humankind. In some ways the Third Age is almost postapocalyptic Middle-earth. The elves have one foot out the door…. We’re going to watch as Elrond goes from optimistic to a bit more world-weary.”

Sauron will make his first physical appearance in the next phase of Payne and McKay’s story arcs. Normally seen as the fiery all-seeing eye, we will finally see him in human Mckay says, “the rise of Sauron himself, when he was a physical villain.” It's not yet known who will be playing the young Sauron. Galadriel, or the "Lady" of the woods, will be searching for the Dark Lord, which will take her all Middle-earth with the companion Halbrand, who she will meet on her journeys. Michael Drout, a scholar of the Tolkien universe, commented, “If they do it right, it’s the Easter egg phenomenon that people really like with this kind of stuff,” he went on “It’s going to be to see place X or place Y more than person X or Y.”

Since the books, maps have been an essential part of The Lord of the Rings, and it's no different with the films and movies. The first announcement for the new series was a map of Middle-earth shown on Amazon’s social accounts. In this case, the map was unique because it showed a star-shaped island called Númenor. Númenor, a kingdom of Men, rose to prominence in the Second Age of Middle-earth. After a great war with the evil Dark Lord Morgoth—who is essentially Middle-earth’s Satan figure—the Valar (godlike beings who shaped and ruled Arda) took pity on Men. They gifted them an island, which they rose out of the Great Sea. They called the island Númenor, and its first king was Elros son of Eärendil. This is the next arc Payne explains: “the rise and fall of the island kingdom of Númenor.” During the exploration of the island, we will be introduced to Isildur, portrayed by Maxim Baldry, whose first 100 years or so of his life all, notably, take place on the great island kingdom of Númenor and one day takes the One Ring from Sauron. “You meet Isildur, and he’s like Michael Corleone.” “He’s the young member of the family who has optimism and immaturity. Trace that guy to the tragic, final decision rather than the mistake of a fool,” McKay says. The Last Alliance of Elves and Men, the final story arc mentioned from the two, will depict these events.

The first season, of course won't feature all of these arcs, it will focus on the heroes and the worlds. “We didn’t want to do a villain-centric thing. We wanted it to be about introducing these worlds and the peoples who dwell in them and the major heroes and characters, some of whom you know, and some of whom are new. Season two we go a little bit deeper into the lore and the stories people have been waiting to hear.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is set to hit Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

