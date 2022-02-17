The promotional teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power dropped right in the middle of the third quarter of the Super Bowl, and suitably stirred up the pot of fan theories and wild guesses that had been simmering in the fanbase for the previous weeks and months. As with all teasers, though, the shots were brief and meant to convey a setting and tone more than a complete story.

The result, in addition to promoting the new series, was to spark the curiosity of the audience and get them interested in the characters and settings on screen. Who are the people? Where are they? What are they doing? Here is what we know, don’t know, and can guess from the enigmatic teaser trailer.

RELATED: 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Showrunners Outline What Story Arcs We'll See in the Show

The Establishing Shot

Image via Prime Video

The very first shot in the trailer is of a ship entering into a harbor with a shining city in the background and a statue of a noble-looking man planted in the middle. On the one hand, this could perhaps be the Grey Havens, which is the harbor from which Frodo, Gandalf, and Galadriel all departed at the end of The Lord of the Rings. That would make the ship coming in to port in the shot a nice touch, indicating a return to Middle-earth for the audience. The Grey Havens were also a significant harbor for major events throughout all four Ages of Tolkien’s history of Middle-earth, so it is likely to also be important to the series.

On the other hand, the Grey Havens identification is far less likely than that of a port city on the isle of Numenor. The series is likely to focus a great deal on the culture of Numenor in the Second Age, and the city glimpsed in the shot looks appropriately magnificent to be a product of the race of semi-immortals Tolkien described in his stories. The statue is also reminiscent of the statues of the Argonath in The Fellowship of the Ring, which were historically created as a product of Numenorean culture and depicted Numenorean lords, so a port city on Numenor seems to be the most likely identification of this picture.

The Hunters

Image via Prime Video

The next shot features two strangely-appareled hunters in a wide hilly landscape. I say “hunters” because that is how they are identified in the Vanity Fair article, but unless they are trying to blend in with a herd of massive elk, enormous angelic antler-wings wouldn’t seem to be the most practical hunting attire. The characters had been hinted at in a few previous photos, but have yet to be firmly identified. There doesn’t seem to be much in the published material to tie to these characters, so the best guess at the moment is that they are characters created for the show’s storyline.

Image via Prime Video

The character looking excitedly into the distance has been identified by Vanity Fair as Nori Brandyfoot, played by Markella Kavenagh, a “harfoot” character, who as a people are supposed to be distantly connected to the hobbits of the Third Age. It is also apparently her voice speaking the only narration in the trailer. She is a character new to Middle-earth’s story, but the showrunners have said that she has an adventurous streak and is bending the rules of her people about interacting with “the big folk.”

The Ice Cliff

Image via Prime Video

This is Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) climbing an ice cliff in a vast mountain range. She is going to be integral to the series’ storyline, and has been pictured in various promotional materials as a military commander and on a single-minded mission against the servants of evil throughout the world. The scene could hypothetically be set in any of about three northern mountain ranges in Middle-earth, or could possibly even be a flashback scene to a historical crossing of dangerous ice mountains by the elves seen elsewhere in Tolkien’s writings.

The Sea Raft

Image via Prime Video

Very little is known about this scene, but it looks like a dramatic scene in the aftermath of a shipwreck. The man on the raft has been identified as another new character named Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), but not much more is known about his situation than that. The showrunners have said that Halbrand and Galadriel will meet in the storm-swept Sundering Seas, but what has led to this point is unclear. There is a divine ban against almost anyone crossing the Sundering Seas back to the Undying Lands, and Tolkien’s stories are littered with disastrous examples of those who tried and never returned. This could be yet another example of such an ill-fated escapade.

The Elf and Arrow

Image via Prime Video

This is also a new character in the series: Arondir the elf (Ismael Cruz Córdova), who is clearly engaged in the sort of ethereal elvish gymnastics familiar to fans of the books and films: Legolas hoisting himself onto a horse at full gallop and walking on top of the snow are paralleled here by Arondir snatching an arrow out of the air and firing it back at his attacker.

Part of Arondir’s storyline has been revealed, and it seems to also be reminiscent of a classic Tolkien story: the complexities of romance between a mortal and an immortal. The relationship between Arondir and the human woman Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) is supposed to be one of the central strands of the story.

The Elf in the Golden Forest

Image via Prime Video

There are two scenes in what seems to be the same location in the trailer: one of an elf looking up at a fiery streak in the night sky, and another wider shot in the golden sunlight. The elf in question is Gil-galad, the last High King of the Noldor (Benjamin Walker), and the location has been revealed by the showrunners to be the elf kingdom of Lindon in the west of Middle-earth, where Gil-galad was king. It was Gil-galad who was the supreme leader against the forces of Sauron, and took part in a climactic duel with the Dark Lord in the War of the Last Alliance. A young Elrond (Robert Armayo), who was a lieutenant to Gil-galad for a time in the Second Age, is also shown in a subsequent shot.

The Dwarves

Image via Prime Video

There are two shots of dwarves in the trailer. One is Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), one of a long line of Durins in the annals of Middle-earth history. The other is the dwarf Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete), who is seen raising her hands and apparently singing. Both of these point to interesting stories the series might explore. Durin is part of the ancient tradition among the dwarves of Durin the Deathless, who is believed to be bound to return from his sleep and be king again seven times in history. Given that Durin IV is going to be a central character, it is likely that the show will have some dealings with this dwarvish legend.

The other character, Disa, seems to be taking part in a more delightful aspect of Tolkien’s world (despite her notable lack of the expected beard): dwarvish singing. The songs of the dwarves are apparent throughout Tolkien’s books, from the more lighthearted tunes at the beginning of The Hobbit to dark tales of vengeance and memory, as recited by Gimli in the book. The showrunners have committed to trying to capture the sound of Middle-earth as best they can, and that could well involve some appropriate dwarf songs.

The Fire and the Grasping Hands

Image via Prime Video

This is perhaps the most enigmatic shot. This was identified to be Nori Brandyfoot reaching out to an unidentified bearded man played by Daniel Weyman, rising from a fire. It is these same two characters who are later seen grasping hands at the end of the trailer, and the fire may have something to do with the fiery streak in the sky earlier in the trailer. The bearded man could also be one of the two “hunters” seen earlier in the trailer and in the promotional photos.

This last possibility suggests a potential storyline that is too enticing to overlook. The showrunners said in their interview with Vanity Fair that the world doesn’t really seem like Middle-earth without hobbits in it, and that it was part of their motivations to write in a “harfoot” storyline. One of the other great trademarks of The Lord of the Rings is, of course, its wizards, as well. It would also be strange to have a Middle-earth storyline without wizards in it. The problem is that the wizards were said by Tolkien only to appear in the Third Age, not the Second.

However, Tolkien did also note a potential exception. While Radagast, Gandalf, and Saruman appear in the Third Age, Tolkien did leave open the possibility that the two Blue Wizards arrived in the world before their companions. This could well open the window of creative opportunity for the writers to incorporate the familiarity of wizards into this storyline, and a potential wizard-harfoot companionship would be quite reminiscent of the tales of Gandalf and the hobbits. The strange “hunters,” then, or at least the man in the fire, could potentially be the Blue Wizards.

The Battle

Image via Prime Video

One of the final shots is of the mad press of a battle between what seems to be elves and orcs, in which the armor is very reminiscent of that of The Lord of the Rings. The character is, again, unknown, but looks to be played by Will Fletcher, who may have appeared in the earlier shot in the trailer, pursued by a bearded troll creature. As one of only a few characters from the trailer not positively identified, the theories abound, but there are a few possibilities. It may be a new character or one not yet hinted at by the promotional photos. The battle itself is not distinctive, as elves and orcs battling is par for the course throughout the history of Middle-earth. This could be Celebrimbor, the elf smith who made the Rings of Power and later fought against Sauron, but that is only a guess that cannot yet be confirmed. Of course, the trailer is entirely geared towards teasing us all into guessing.

Only time will tell what the nature of The Rings of Power will be, but there is certainly enough for the curious to chew over in the months before we can finally get the answers to some of our questions. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere Friday, September 2 on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping weekly each Friday. Check out the trailer below:

What Is Galadriel Doing on the Ice in the 'Rings of Power' Trailer? Where is she, and why is she there?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email