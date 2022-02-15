The Super Bowl teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power featured a mix of scenes: many had been teased in prior photos and articles, but there were a few new scenes that ranged from basic landscape shots to enigmatic fiery rituals. As a teaser trailer, the whole point is to garner interest in a story hinted at by brief snippets of sound and film, and one of those shots featured Morfydd Clark as Galadriel climbing what seems to be a steep ice cliff. There are only a handful of places in Middle-earth that this could be, so of course the hypothetical storylines abound: what is she doing in this scene?

One of the reasons that Galadriel’s doings are intriguing is due to the enigma of the TV series itself: the published material relating to the Second Age is extremely sparse and amounts to little more than a glorified timeline and some snippets of unfinished tales from Tolkien. While Galadriel was a character important enough that Tolkien did spend some time explaining her doings in the Second Age, her storyline too is far from complete, which gives the series a great deal of creative leeway to flesh out her story while remaining faithful to the published material. So what exactly is she doing?

RELATED: 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Teaser Trailer Reveals the Epic Saga of Amazon's Middle-earth Series

From what has been revealed in the Vanity Fair article on the new show, we know that Galadriel is playing a crucial role and is extremely active in the first few episodes of the series, pursuing servants of evil somewhere in the north of Middle-earth. That alone could perhaps explain the shot: given the panorama of mountains around, Galadriel seems to be climbing through a mountain range, and there are a number of convenient mountain ranges in the north of Middle-earth. There are the Blue Mountains in the northwest, or the Grey Mountains in the northeast, or even perhaps the northern end of the Misty Mountains.

Image via Prime Video

The latter poses an interesting possibility. Galadriel notably traveled through the Misty Mountains a number of times in the Second Age, but surprisingly actually traveled under them, through the dwarf kingdom of Khazad-dum. She had quite a good relationship with the dwarves, unlike many elves in Tolkien’s histories, which afforded her this unique, if unexpected, luxury. This could perhaps be a crossing of the Misty Mountains meant to take place before her travels through Khazad-dum, or even lead to some encounter with the dwarves on her part which could be part of establishing her friendship with them.

A further, even more interesting possibility posed by the Misty Mountains idea is that her pursuit of the servants of the enemy leads her to Angmar. Angmar as a kingdom does not exist until the Third Age of Middle-earth, but the Witch-king of Angmar is the leader of the Ringwraiths in The Lord of the Rings, and is almost certain to be an important part of the new series. Next to nothing is known about his origin, but his early wicked dealings could well have taken place in the land that would later become Angmar. Galadriel’s mission to pursue such people could well lead to an encounter with the man who would become the Witch-king.

Another feature of the northern mountain ranges is Mount Gundabad, once a Dwarf kingdom but often overrun with orcs, either of which feature might suit her purposes well. Galadriel’s business in the mountains is certainly unclear, but there are a number of tantalizing possibilities and evil characters she could be pursuing in the mountains. Of course, her reason for climbing the mountains could be for a goal invented for the show as well, as there are any number of new characters and events that could be involved.

One last interesting possibility could have a much firmer grounding in Tolkien’s published work, if true. As was revealed with the first photo from the set, the series seems to be using material from the First Age as well, if only as a backdrop to the Second Age storyline (as is likely). There is likely to be some background material from the First Age that makes it to the screen as a backstory of some sort, and Galadriel does have some history in that regard.

In the First Age, according to one version of the story, Galadriel took part in the great exodus of her people from the Blessed Realm traveling overland back to the mainland of Middle-earth. This march was harsh and deadly, however, as the elves had to cross over the Helcaraxe, the mountains of Grinding Ice in the north of the world, where many of the elves were lost. While it would only likely be used as part of the backstory of Galadriel, this scene could be depicting her part in the struggle to cross over the mountains in her exile from the Blessed Realm. Only time will tell, but until then, the possibilities are entertaining to consider.

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Showrunners Promise the Series Won't Be The Next 'Game of Thrones' The goal was “to make a show for everyone, for kids who are 11, 12, and 13..."

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email