Prime Video has unveiled the very first teaser trailer for their television series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Brief though it may be, the footage of the upcoming show, set thousands of years before the Fellowship of the Ring is ever joined together, treats fans to their first hint of what to expect — with stunning New Zealand vistas and glimpses of characters both familiar and brand-new in this epic world. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to premiere September 2 on Prime Video.

The Rings of Power is set to take place after the defeat of the evil god Morgoth and the mystery surrounding the whereabouts of his loyal general and apprentice, Sauron, who disappeared in the wake of a war that nearly destroyed everything. A younger version of Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, has taken up the mantle of Commander of the Northern Armies, and is currently working to hunt down all of Morgoth's remaining allies who might still lurk in the shadows — so not quite the Lady of Lothlórien that Frodo will meet many years later.

The Rings of Power will also introduce fans to many early versions of characters and places they're well-familiar with from Peter Jackson's film trilogies — like the kingdom of the dwarves known as Khazad-dûm, for example, which was a thriving and prosperous realm in its heyday, as well as younger incarnations of pivotal characters like Isildur (Maxim Baldry), who later becomes a legend in severing the One Ring from Sauron's finger during the heat of battle, and the half-Elf Elrond (Robert Aramayo), many years out from his eventual post as Lord of Rivendell.

In addition to Clark, Baldry, and Aramayo, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power stars Owain Arthur as Durin IV, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete as Disa, Megan Richards, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, Lenny Henry, Simon Merrells, and Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, the Elven smith who forges the Rings of Power, as well as Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ian Blackburn, Beau Cassidy, Kip Chapman, Amelie Child-Villiers, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Will Fletcher, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Thusitha Jayasundera, Joseph Mawle, Fabian McCallum, Geoff Morrell, Tyroe Muhafidin, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew, Dylan Smith, Peter Tait, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani in currently undisclosed roles.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners and executive producers, and are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado, as well as producers Ron Ames and Christopher Newman. Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and also directs alongside Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere Friday, September 2 on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping weekly each Friday. Check out the series' first teaser trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power:

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

