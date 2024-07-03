The Big Picture Peter Jackson will executive produce the new Lord of the Rings movie, The Hunt for Gollum.

The focus of the film will be understanding Gollum's mind by exploring his backstory and contrasting personalities.

Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is expected to be released in 2026.

When we speak of the apex of epic book-to-screen adaptations, most usually tout The Lord of the Rings trilogy as being at the very top of that list. Behind that masterpiece from the early 2000s was director Peter Jackson, and the filmmaker is set to return to the world of Middle-earth once more, coming onboard to executive produce his next Lord of the Rings movie, tentatively titled The Hunt for Gollum, The movie will feature the return of Andy Serkis to the iconic role of Gollum, as he directs his first movie in the franchise. The film is set prior to the events that transpired in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, a time in which many of the powers in Middle-earth are all looking for Gollum.

Jackson's work in the film trilogy was accompanied by a number of battle sequences. However, for The Hunt for Gollum, the focus will be more on understanding Gollum's mind than on battle scenes against orcs. Speaking regarding what potential routes the story might take, Jackson reveals that the creature's backstory and the contrast between the personalities of Gollum and Sméagol would be in prime focus, saying:

"The Gollum/Sméagol character has always fascinated me because Gollum reflects the worst of human nature, whilst his Sméagol side is, arguably, quite sympathetic. I think he connects with readers and film audiences alike, because there’s a little bit of both of them in all of us. We really want to explore his backstory and delve into those parts of his journey we didn’t have time to cover in the earlier films. It’s too soon to know who will cross his path, but suffice to say we will take our lead from Professor Tolkien."

What To Expect From 'The Hunt for Gollum'

The timeline for The Hunt for Gollum will see a period wherein Gollum and the One Ring were the most prized possessions in Middle-earth. Gandalf, Aragorn, and The Dark Lord Sauron were all looking for the creature who dwelt deep in the mountains as it was believed he possesed the ring of power. This is a time period only passively discussed in the written works of J.R.R. Tolkien, giving Jackson and Serkis wiggle room to creatively develop the story. Jackson's comments suggest that the upcoming movie will not take on needless action as perhaps The Hobbit trilogy did.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, is due for release in 2026, and while we are yet to fully piece together exactly what story the movie will tell, it is exciting in itself to return to Middle-earth in the Third Age. Serkis, who leads this Sméagol-centered story, has suggested that before its release, the movie could be subject to a name change, saying:

“The Hunt for Gollum is a work-in-progress title. It may not end up being called that. It’s going to very much be the world of Middle-earth according to Gollum’s experience of it. It is so early; it would be unfair to commit to anything at this point. But I will say that it will be a deep dive where we investigate Gollum’s character. There may be characters that we recognize that might be coming back. I’m not going to say who.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, is due for release in 2026. The Lord of the Rings trilogy is available to stream on Max in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

