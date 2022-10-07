For all the J.R.R. Tolkien super-fans out there, Amazon Music and Prime Video have just the podcast for you once The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power concludes its first season. The two services have teamed to create a companion piece to go along with the series titled The Official The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Podcast and it's hosted by none other than professional Tolkien fanatic Felicia Day. It's set to launch its first episode for free on Amazon Music after the Season 1 finale airs on Prime Video on October 14.

The podcast is set to take a deep dive into all things RoP with the insight of Day who knows the universe like the back of her hand. She'll provide her expert analysis of the show and clue in viewers on some easter eggs left throughout for the most astute of Tolkien fans. Beyond simply recapping the episodes and everything that happened within the season, it'll also include exclusive interviews in every episode with the cast and crew that brought the massive production together including Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Sophia Nomvete, Charlie Vickers, composer Bear McCreary, and showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

Day will kick things off with a treat, inviting Payne and McKay for the first episode to discuss the finale of Season 1 right after it airs. It'll be the first spot to hear exclusively from the mouths of people who brought it all to life, providing a full breakdown of everything that closed out the series' inaugural run. The first season has so far focused on building out a world set years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, showing characters both old and new as they rise to the occasion to stop a re-emerging evil.

Day, of course, was thrilled to get to break down all things The Rings of Power, saying in a statement:

"As a fan of all things Tolkien, I could not be more excited to explore all things Middle-earth and spill all the magical secrets that brought the new series to life. The Official Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Podcast is giving it all away; we are talking with cast and creators to get all the behind-the-scenes tea!"

Amazon is banking on The Rings of Power to be their golden goose going forward. So far, the massively expensive series seems to be paying off, garnering 25 million views across its first two episodes in its premiere weekend and scoring over 1.25 billion minutes streamed in the U.S. over that time, making it the first Prime Video series to debut number 1 overall on the Nielsen charts. This all comes as the series contends with another wildly popular fantasy giant, House of the Dragon. The podcast with Day only serves to extend the series' reach and keep fans engaged with the help of a celebrity super-fan.

The Official Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Podcast launches for free on Amazon Music on October 14. Check out the trailer for The Rings of Power below.