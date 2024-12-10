Mordor is yet to rise to the peak of its power, but already the shadow of Sauron (Charlie Vickers) is spreading quickly over Middle-earth. The Dark Lord has left the ruins of Eregion in his wake, and his sights will turn to the world of men with the Nine Rings of Men now in his sights. After months of uncertainty, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is confirmed to return us all to Middle-earth for a third season. With the Elves slightly weakened and the Men ever so vulnerable, Sauron's sights will turn to the island kingdom of Númenor, where Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) has taken total control after accusing Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) of treason along the way. So what is next for the island kingdom of the Dúnedain?

Eregion, and its lord, Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), the greatest of Elven smiths, were the focus of Season 2 to a large extent. Speaking with Screen Rant, series showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne revealed that, while the above statement is true with Númenor taking a backseat in Season 2, the coming season will see that change, especially with all that has transpired since. Both teased that the story of Númenor is only about to begin, with McKay saying:

"Yeah, I think that what we can say is, from the very earliest days of talking about the epic project of this whole show — the "full mega epic", as we called it — we always liked the idea that it was this vast ensemble, and different characters would emerge or maybe recede a little, depending on the story being told and the season. I think it's true that Númenor was not always the central focus of season 2, that the central focus of season 2 was really more about the creation of the Rings, and the Sauron and Celebrimbor story. But there's some really important things happening over on Númenor, and Númenor's story is only beginning."

Sauron and Pharazôn Will Have a Psychological Dance

Close

Sauron is yet to become the disembodied Fiery Eye resident atop Barad-dûr we see in the Peter Jackson films, but he is no less powerful. One of the Nine Rings is most likely to be used to enslave Pharazôn, despite the island ruler being aware of Halbrand's true identity. But Sauron is an infamous master of disguise, so taking on a new form to convince the king shouldn't be that difficult. Speaking on how Sauron and Pharazôn might interact, Vickers said recently, “There’s a whole bunch of psychological stuff there, interplay between him and Pharazôn.” Adding, “But I think that’s a bit further down the line, in terms of our show. I think he is on a vendetta against the Elves.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Rings of Power. The first two seasons are available now on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO