Sony’s Kraven the Hunter wasn’t the only new release this week to have opened to disappointing reviews and lukewarm audience response. The anime feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim delivered a worse box office performance, after having been rolled out in several international territories last week. With middling reviews from both critics and fans, the film is staring at a bleak future in theaters. According to the polling platform CinemaScore, opening day audiences gave the movie a disappointing B grade.

This is the lowest-ever CinemaScore for an anime film, below Demon Slayer’s B+, and the A- that last year’s The Boy and the Heron earned ahead of its Oscars victory. It’s also the lowest CinemaScore for a Lord of the Rings movie. By comparison, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring earned an A-, while its two sequels — The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King — earned an A and an A+, respectively. Even the three Hobbit movies were able to avoid dropping to the Bs, and they’re largely considered to be inferior to the celebrated original trilogy.

Each of the six live-action Middle-earth films was directed by Peter Jackson, who was given an executive producer credit on The War of the Rohirrim earlier this year, along with his co-producer and co-writer Fran Walsh. Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, the movie is set nearly 200 years before the events of Jackson’s trilogy, and follows Helm Hammerhand, a legendary king of Rohan. The War of the Rohirrim has now earned the unenviable distinction of becoming the lowest-rated film set in this particular continuity based on Tolkien's works, according to the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It currently holds a 52% approval rating, which is below the previous worst 59% RT score of The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

'The War of the Rohirrim' Is Eying a Poor Box Office Debut

Close

The film was conceived as a placeholder of sorts; Warner Bros. would’ve lost the rights to the franchise had they not put a project in production. And with the live-action side of things in flux, it was decided that a $30 million anime film would have to do for the time being. That being said, a live-action film tentatively titled The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is now in production with director Andy Serkis at the helm. Meanwhile, Prime Video’s costly The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series debuted its second season earlier this year.

You can watch The War of the Rohirrim in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Buy Tickets