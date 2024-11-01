December can’t come any sooner for fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s acclaimed The Lord of the Rings as the month will see the debut of Warner Bros.’ animated adaptation The War of the Rohirrim. Recently, the production company announced that this highly anticipated production will feature an original song by the indie singer-songwriter Paris Paloma titled “The Rider.” This new single will be available on all music platforms on November 14, exactly a month before The War of the Rohirrim hits theaters.

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original film trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of Hornburg, a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' Features A Striking Ensemble

Only days ago, it was announced that the late Christopher Lee would voice Saruman in The War of the Rohirrim as he did in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy. His voice joins those of the brilliant cast, led by Brian Cox (Succession) as Helm Hammerhand. Others included are Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) as Helm’s daughter Héra, Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) as Wulf, and Miranda Otto returning as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the story's narrator.

Furthermore, Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (World on Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jude Akuwudike (Beasts of No Nation), Bilal Hasna (Sparks) and Janine Duvitski (Benidorm) make up the cast of The War of the Rohirrim with direction by the award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama. Oscar winner Philippa Boyens serves as producer, while the screenplay is by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews, and Phoebe Gittins & Arty Papageorgiou.

Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim theatrically worldwide. Plus, it will debut in theaters nationwide on December 13, and internationally beginning December 11. Paloma's song will release November 14. Stay with Collider for the latest.