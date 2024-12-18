The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has had a rough go at things at the box office thus far, premiering to just over $1 million in foreign markets and earning only $4.5 million during its first weekend domestically. After a full week in international theaters and Monday earnings domestically to boot, The War of the Rohirrim has finally reached the $10 million mark at the worldwide box office. Although the film was produced for a modest budget of only $30 million, it still has a ways to go if it’s going to surpass that and come anywhere near being a profit for Warner Bros, but with the competition of the biggest blockbusters at the box office, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim may be in trouble.

The War of the Rohirrim took the fifth place spot at the box office this weekend with its $4.5 million opening, narrowly beating Red One, which grossed $4.2 million despite being in theaters for more than a month and arriving on streaming. The animated Lord of the Rings movie did fall short of Gladiator 2, which grossed $7.6 million this weekend and is less than $1 million from reaching $400 million globally. Kraven the Hunter debuted to horrendously low figures in the #3 spot, grossing $11 million during its first weekend in theaters despite its budget coming in at $100 million. Moana 2 and Wicked claimed the top spots yet again with $26 million and $22 million respectively, but they will likely lose the top spot to an incoming juggernaut.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Are Coming for the Box Office Crown

While Moana 2 and Wicked have been atop the box office for several weeks now, there are two more major competitors coming in that will certainly make things difficult for them. Mufasa: The Lion King debuts this weekend and as a contender to claim the top spot, especially after the 2019 Lion King film earned more than $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office. However, Sonic the Hegehog fans will also be showing up to the theaters in droves to see the debut of Shadow (Keanu Reeves), which will likely put Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in a big match-up with Mufasa over the weekend.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

