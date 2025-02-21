Sound the horns because The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is coming home on streaming. After a disappointing journey through theaters where the animated prequel failed to make back its $30 million budget and came just shy of crossing the $20 million mark as it faced stiff competition and mixed reviews, Warner Bros. Animations and New Line Cinema have announced that the story of Helm's Deep will premiere on Max a week from now, on February 28 followed by an HBO linear debut on March 1. The first film in the Lord of the Rings franchise since The Hobbit trilogy ended in 2014 has been available digitally since December and will now look to find an audience with subscribers alongside Peter Jackson's original films. Blade Runner: Black Lotus alum Kenji Kamiyama directed the anime-inspired title, building upon Jackson's legacy.

Set 183 years before Frodo's big-screen journey, The War of the Rohirrim recounts the fate of the Kingdom of Rohan and its fierce leader, Helm Hammerhand, who would one day become the namesake of the legendary Helm's Deep. After he accidentally killed a Dunlending lord in a fistfight, the lord's son Wulf vows vengeance and one day returns with an army ready to bring the kingdom to its knees. Helm and his people are forced into a final stand in the ancient stronghold of Hornburg with his daughter, Héra, who also happened to be Wulf's childhood friend, tasked with rallying the resistance. A strong cast brought the story to life, including Succession star Brian Cox as Helm, Gaia Wise as Héra, and Luke Pasqualino as Wulf, with Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna, and Janine Duvitski. Further connecting to the Jackson trilogy, Miranda Otto reprised her role as Eówyn to narrate.

Despite the talented team including screenplay writers Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews alongside Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou and the presence of original trilogy screenwriter Philippa Boyens as a producer, the film failed to live up to the franchise's reputation in the eyes of critics. The War of the Rohirrim sits with a 48% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider's Aidan Kelley highlighting its flaws in his 6/10 review, calling it "an undeniably beautiful but still frustratingly average entry into this prestigious franchise." Fans, however, have been slightly more forgiving if the 82% audience score and B CinemaScore is any indication. That could bode well for a solid streaming run as more viewers give the unique Lord of the Rings entry a chance at home.

'War of the Rohirrim' Is Only the Beginning of the Fantasy Franchise's Return