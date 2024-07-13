Every decade has a franchise that defines it and shapes popular culture. For the 2000s, that was Sir Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, released from 2001 to 2003. Like the novels by J. R. R. Tolkien that they're based on, these movies re-invigorated the fantasy genre by showing that they could be epic blockbusters. The trilogy was a box-office and critical success, praised for its stunning visuals, fantastic casting choices, epic music, strong themes, and admirable job of translating Tolkien's story to the big screen. At the Academy Awards, the trilogy cleaned house: it was nominated for thirty awards and walked away with seventeen, including Best Visual Effects for all three movies.

Twenty years later, these movies are still considered some of the greatest films ever made. Fans have spent that time debating endlessly which of the films in the trilogy is the best, be it for the story, the characters, or the epic scale of the battles. This ranking, therefore, should be taken as just one fan's opinion: each of these films is a masterpiece in its own right while also being a third of a larger story. One day, another filmmaker will inevitably create their version of Middle Earth, but they will have a hefty legacy to live up to.

3 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring'

Released in 2001

Within a green and pleasant corner of Middle Earth called The Shire, the hobbit Bilbo Baggins (Sir Ian Holm) is preparing to celebrate his one hundred and eleventh birthday party. The ceremony concludes with Bilbo using a magic ring to go invisible before departing to live with the elves, leaving everything he owns, including the ring, to his nephew and heir, Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood). Unfortunately, the wizard Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen) deduces that the ring is none other than the One Ring, forged by the Dark Lord, Sauron (Alan Howard), and, should he recover it, he will be able to dominate all of Middle Earth. To destroy it, Frodo and a collection of trusted companions must travel to the black land of Mordor and toss it into Mount Doom, the volcano where it was forged.

The Fellowship of the Ring has the monumental task of introducing the trilogy's central conflict and all the important characters to the audience. Fortunately, it pulls this off wonderfully: the opening ten minutes are narrated by the elf Galadriel (Kate Blanchett) and goes over the history of the One Ring and Sauron in a way that treats the One Ring as if it were a character. This helps to pull audiences into the lore and maintains a narrative flow to ensure they don't get lost or bored. Once the backstory is given, the film wastes no time showing the magic of Middle Earth. Great care was put into making everything look and feel as authentic as possible, including using special camera tricks to make the Hobbits all look smaller than the men, elves, and dwarves they travel with. These techniques make Middle Earth feel like a place full of history and living, breathing fantastical people. And the further the characters go from the Shire, the more magical things become, until the magic reaches its climax as Gandalf faces off with a demonic Balrog in one of cinema's most iconic moments.

While there are many characters to juggle, the movie never loses focus on its lead. Frodo is the archetypal reluctant hero forced to leave the comforts of home and somehow save the world. Wood does a phenomenal job tapping into Frodo's innocence and vulnerability, making him a good audience surrogate as he takes in all these new experiences. Besides Frodo, the next best characters have to be Gandalf and Boromir (Sean Bean), the heir to the stewardship of Gondor. Gandalf is the quintessential mentor figure, being wise and powerful, but still fallible. Meanwhile, at first glance, Boromir appears to be an antagonistic character who falls to the corrupting power of the ring, but his moment of weakness is born from a desire to protect others. All in all, Fellowship might feel a little lacking compared to the later films because it doesn't have the same grand scale, but the character moments and world-building are some of the best in the trilogy.

2 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers'

Released in 2002

With the Fellowship broken after the Battle at Amon Hen, its surviving members go their separate ways. The human ranger and rightful King of Gondor, Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), leads the elven prince Legolas Greenleaf (Orlando Bloom) and the dwarf warrior Ghimli (John Rhys-Davies) to rescue the hobbits Meriadoc Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan) and Peregrin Took (Billy Boyd) from Uruk-Hai loyal to the fallen wizard, Saruman (Sir Christopher Lee). This leads them to the kingdom of Rohan, which is currently being attacked by Saruman to weaken the free nation of men for Sauron's coming invasion, and a reunion with a fallen companion. Meanwhile, Frodo and his best friend, Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin), continue towards Mordor to destroy the One Ring. They encounter the ring's former owner, Gollum (Andy Serkis), who is desperate to reclaim it. They capture him and force him to lead them into Mordor, while Frodo attempts to see if he can connect with Gollum and remind him of who he used to be.

As befitting a middle film in a trilogy, The Two Towers ramps up the action and expands the world with new characters and locations that will play important roles in the final installment. The standout new character has to be Gollum, who remains one Serkis' greatest performances. He completely loses himself in the duality of Gollum, switching seamlessly between his devious side and the more innocent Smeagol, who begins to surface through his relationship with Frodo. Speaking of Frodo, his internal struggle is on full display. Every step towards Mordor increases the weight of the ring, and Gollum serves as a dark mirror of what fate could befall Frodo should the quest fail.

On the other side of Middle Earth, Aragorn goes through an arc of his own as he joins forces with King Théoden (Bernard Hill) to defend his land from Saruman's invasion. While Fellowship of the Ring saw Aragorn resistant to his destiny as the king of men, this film forces him into a leadership role as he inspires his followers against the darkness. This culminates in the Battle of Helm's Deep, which is often regarded as one of the best battles in cinema thanks to its scale and tremendous use of practical effects. Even Merry and Pippin, two characters who had little to do in the first film, find themselves committed to the war as they work to rally the ancient Ents to battle. In short, if Fellowship was the appetizer, this is the main course, with plenty of epic battles and heartfelt character moments that sell the desperation of the free people.

1 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King'

Released in 2003

Though Saruman has been defeated, Middle Earth is far from safe. The armies of Sauron, led by his most powerful servant, the Witch King of Angmar (Lawrence Makoare and Andy Serkis), march towards Minas Tirith, the capital city of Gondor. Gandalf the White and Peregrin Took ride to the city, but upon arrival, they discover that its leader, Denethor (John Noble), has given into grief and madness after learning of the death of his son, Boromir. Meanwhile, Frodo, Sam, and Gollum enter Mordor, and Gollum devises a wicked plan to betray them and claim the ring. The bonds between Frodo and Sam are put to their limit as they try to cross the final hurdle of their quest, but with each step, the ring grows stronger, and Sauron's eye is always looking for it.

The Return of the King won all eleven Oscars it was nominated for, including Best Picture, and unlike some choices, it more than deserves its acclaim. It combines the best parts of both its predecessors and then some, delivering massive battles and emotionally rich character interactions. Impressively, many of these are given to minor characters established in the last film, such as Théoden's niece, Éowyn (Miranda Otto), who rides with him to war disguised as a man, and Faramir (David Wenham), Denethor's youngest son who longs for his father's approval. Théoden himself also has many moments to shine, such as his speeches before charging into the legendary Battle of the Pelenor Fields, or his parting words to Éowyn, which hit even harder after Hill's passing earlier this year.

The true star of this story, however, is Samwise Gamgee. While he's been a stalwart companion from the beginning, this final stretch of the journey sees his loyalty tested to the limit. Even after Frodo banishes him due to Gollum's manipulations, Sam returns to save Frodo from multiple perils, and even carries him up the slopes of Mount Doom itself. Astin's performance is incredible, especially during the quieter moments when the two Hobbits have time to reflect on their shared experiences. It's no wonder Sam is often regarded as the best character in the trilogy.

Some have levied criticism against the film for its lengthy epilogue, but if it is a problem, it's a necessary evil. This is a massive trilogy that requires a bit of time to properly wrap up, and it concludes with a very bittersweet ending. Even after the war is won, some wounds will never heal, and it can be difficult or even impossible to go back to the way things were. Return of the Kings is nothing short of a masterpiece of cinema and is more than worthy of concluding this epic trilogy.

