2024 has been a delight for fans of The Lord of the Rings, with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 on Prime Video earlier this year and, now, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim hitting the big screen. Every chance of being back in Middle-earth is a gift, and the latter, an anime directed by Kenji Kamiyama, is even set in the same continuity as the Peter Jackson trilogy. It tells the story of Héra (Gaia Wise), daughter of the legendary king of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox), and the unsung hero who led her country in a war against the Dunlendings led by her childhood frenemy, Wulf (Luke Pasqualino). But why have we never heard of her before? Thankfully, the movie addresses this as well as many other questions.

What Is ‘The War of the Rohirrim’ About?

The War of the Rohirrim has a simple premise: explain how Helm's Deep, one of the most iconic fortresses in Middle-earth, got its name. The events that lead up to it are shown in the trailer, with Helm killing Wulf's father, Freca (Shaun Dooley), with a single punch in a duel after Freca disrespects the throne by offering Wulf's hand in marriage to Héra. After this, the embittered Wulf vanishes with his allies, emerging some time later with a huge army of Dunlendings and mercenaries to seek retribution against Helm and his family.

The royal family mounts their defense of the capital Edoras but is betrayed by Lord Thorne (Jude Akuwudike), one of Helm's oldest allies, who played his king into exiling his own nephew Fréaláf (Laurence Ubong Williams), his most loyal subject. Helm and the people of Edoras are forced to retreat to the Hornburg, an old fortress that serves as a reminder of Rohan's strength and resilience. During the retreat, Héra's two brothers, Haleth (Benjamin Wainwright) and Hama (Yazdan Qafouri), are killed by Wulf and his army, and Helm is severely wounded by the time they arrive at the Hornburg.

Wulf, wearing Helm's crown, mounts a siege, which he refuses to lift even when the harshest winter of his lifetime hits. During this time, rumors that Helm died start spreading in Wulf's camp, and soldiers claim they have seen Helm, now a wraith, slaughtering their colleagues with his bare hands. Helm didn't die, but he vanished from the fortress and is only found by Héra thanks to a secret passage that leads outside. Unfortunately, the only way back for father and daughter now is through the front gate. Helm protects the entrance so Héra can survive and single-handedly defeats countless Dunlendings and mercenaries but ends up frozen by the harsh weather. When the winter begins to lift, Helm is found frozen, but standing and unyielding, in front of the Hornburg's gate.

With Helm, Haleth, and Hama all gone, what falls to Héra is the responsibility of leading her people to survival. Eventually, she and Olwyn (Lorraine Ashbourne) find a forgotten bridal dress, and crown. Old Pennicruik (Janine Duvitski), the Hornburg castellan, forbids her from wearing the objects, claiming they're cursed. As food, wood, and other resources dwindle during the harsh winter, Héra comes up with a desperate plan: to befriend the Great Eagle that has its nest over the Hornburg and convince it to take Helm's armor to Fréaláf, hoping her cousin and his Rohirrim accept her plea for help.

Héra Rises to the Occasion and Saves Her People From Wulf

Close

Wulf is going through a similar crisis — winter takes a heavy toll and drains his gold reserves, but he tricks the mercenaries into believing the Hornburg will make them rich. He also has his army build a siege engine with a huge tower, so they can invade the fortress and get the job done. Simultaneously, Héra's plan miraculously works, and her aide Lief (Bilal Hasna) starts leading the people out deeper into the mountains towards safety. With the first phase of her plan working, now comes the second — she wears the cursed bridal dress and crown to taunt Wulf, since she refused to marry him, while her people flee. They meet on the siege engine's bridge and strike a deal: if Héra wins, Wulf retreats and spares them; if he wins, she will marry him. The ensuing fight is worthy of the best in the anime genre and ends with Héra as the victor. She taunts him again by saying that the fortress is now named Helm's Deep, af