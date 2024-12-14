Ever since The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim was first announced, one question remained among fans: Who is Héra, the protagonist voiced by Gaia Wise? There is no character with such a name in J.R.R. Tolkien's Legendarium, and for a heroine as important as Héra, it made no sense for her never to be mentioned anywhere. Fortunately, this is exactly one of the main plot lines in the new movie, explaining why we never heard of her in the following centuries — and why, from now on, we should always keep her in mind as one of Middle-earth's greatest heroes.

Helm Hammerhand Has an Unnamed Daughter in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Appendixes

Image via Warner Bros.

The appendixes to The Lord of the Rings books have been an invaluable source of knowledge about Middle-earth and are even the foundation for stories like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and, now, War of the Rohirrim. People don't usually read them, but they always shed light on otherwise shady aspects of Middle-earth and its history, as it does now with Héra.

In Appendix A, specifically, it is mentioned that Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox), the ninth king of Rohan and the one who gives the fortress of Helm's Deep its name, has two named sons: Haleth (Benjamin Wainwright) and Hama (Yazdan Qafouri). According to the succession line, they are Helm's heirs, but they both die in the war against Wulf (Luke Pasqualino) and the Dunlendings. However, Appendix A also mentions that Helm has a daughter, although it never provides further details about her.

Héra’s Story Is Not About Character Development or Becoming a Hero

Close

Right at the beginning of War of the Rohirrim, Éowyn (Miranda Otto) tells the audience that Héra can't be found in the books, acknowledging the fans' questions about this. We meet her as she is attempting to commune with the Great Eagles that have their nest in Rohan, setting the tone for who her character really is: a free spirit, not bound by the rules of court or matters of state. She is fiercely loyal to Rohan and her father, but he already has two male heirs that he dedicates much of his attention to, allowing her to do her own thing.

Seeing how both Haleth and Hama perish in the war against Wulf, it's natural that we would expect Héra to rise to the occasion and claim her place as Helm's heir and become queen. Most of today's narratives are based on developing character arcs, but The Lord of the Rings books never really fit this mold, focusing instead on telling a collective storyline and the events that unfold. So, by the end, Héra is pretty much the same person she was at the beginning of the movie, and the actions she takes during the siege of the Hornburg (or Helm's Deep) are the same things she would have done earlier or later, too. By the end of the movie, she remains fiercely loyal to Rohan and Fréaláf (Laurence Ubong Williams), her cousin and new king, the same way she was loyal to her father.

Héra Also Never Cared About Glory or Being Written Into History

Another important aspect about Héra's character is how she was raised differently from her brothers. She was never prepped for leadership, even though she is a natural leader. She also never cared about marrying anyone, not just Wulf or any Gondorian prince, as her father wanted. And she also never cared for glory or being remembered, as Haleth and Hama did. The three siblings are very similar, but the fact that the boys were brought up with a military and political mindset actually sets Héra apart, never binding her to such notions.

Héra has always been more concerned about the present moment, instead of how history may or may not remember her. In times of peace, her concerns are exploring Middle-earth and helping those in need, even becoming one of Gandalf's (Ian McKellen) informants by the end of the movie. Héra may have also grown up thinking about battles and heroism thanks to Olwyn's (Lorraine Ashbourne) influence, telling her about the shield-maidens, so she does rise up to the occasion when needed and saves her people but remains steadfast in wanting to explore Middle-earth and not get involved in matters of state.

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim hits theaters on December 13th in the U.S.