In the decades since The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings were first published, a recurring critical assessment has followed Middle-earth visionary J. R. R. Tolkien: how few women populate his saga's dramatis personae compared to men. By no means did Tolkien preclude women from being heroic, powerful, wise, or adventurous, nor did he disrespect them into palatable stereotypes — Éowyn, Galadriel, and the many independently-minded figures within The Silmarillion's pages prove as much. Noting the areas where Tolkien fell short doesn't diminish his strides, like all-but inventing the warrior woman and elf queen archetypes countless contemporary fantasy stories have since mimicked. (Likewise unassailable was his abiding devotion to his wife, Edith.)

Nevertheless, even Tolkien's most praiseworthy women aren't part of the Fellowship, which places them at a disadvantage. Even his legendarium, an improvement in overall gender equality, isn’t exempt from missteps. Several women with equal or greater narrative potential than their male counterparts go nameless, existing on their periphery and facilitating a genealogical account. Helm Hammerhand’s only daughter is one of these instances, despite her relevancy to that portion of history. Her two brothers have names and play key roles in the war to follow; she, on the other hand, namelessly vanishes. Conversely, the upcoming animated film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim both names Helm’s daughter (Héra, voiced by Gaia Wise) and makes her its focal point. By correcting this controversial oversight, War of the Rohirrim seems poised to pursue the most interesting, advantageous, and, yes, authentically Tolkien path.

What Is 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' About?

The War of the Rohirrim takes place less than 200 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, and draws its tale from the trilogy's appendixes. In “The House of Eorl” section from Appendix A, Freca (Shaun Dooley), an arrogant and willful lord who claims to be descended from Rohan royalty as well as the Horse-lords’ greatest enemies, the Dunlending people, proposes marriage between his son Wulf (Luke Pasqualino) and King Helm Hammerhand's (Brian Cox) daughter. When Helm’s refusal ignites Freca’s fury, the King kills Freca with a single blow from his bare fist and exiles the Dunlendings from Rohan. Years later, Wulf retaliates, laying siege to Rohan with the Dunlending army under his command.

Héra Hammerhand’s Perspective Has More Dramatic Potential

One sentence — “[Freca] asked the hand of Helm’s daughter for his son Wulf” — is all Tolkien states about Helm’s daughter. We aren't privy to her name, disposition, aims, or if she survived the devastating war. Helm Hammerhand might be an intimidating, brutal, and towering figure within Middle-earth lore, but War of the Rohirrim turning Héra from a non-entity into the protagonist doesn’t merely follow the narrative reframing laid by Peter Jackson’s film trilogy and Prime Video’s The Rings of Power series; it's a logical choice. Who has a larger stake in the war than Helm’s daughter — the prize Freca seeks to claim for his son, a pawn to increase his proximity to power? Who except a princess of Rohan has the richest perspective on her father's actions, a better reason to maintain autonomy over her life, or would feel more driven to valorously uphold her dynasty's responsibility by fearlessly defending her people — even though it pits her against Wulf, her childhood friend?

Because nothing exists on the page, Héra is a blank slate with unfettered creative opportunities. As for what sources helped screenwriters Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou shape Héra, Gaia Wise compared Héra “to the heroines of Hayao Miyazaki films" instead of the “fully formed women” of Tolkien’s tales — hinting that the war will hone Héra's rebellious, adolescent temperament into altruistic, mature valor. In an interview with The One Ring, Lord of the Rings trilogy co-writer Philippa Boyens cites history:

“Where we turn to, very deliberately, is to Æthelflæd, [...] Alfred the Great’s daughter. She never ruled as a queen per se, but she seems to step in when her people needed her. [...] Héra is very much drawing from sources that fit with the storytelling that Tolkien himself is drawing on.”

Linking Héra and Éowyn in 'The War of the Rohirrim' Makes Their Stories More Powerful

Bringing Miranda Otto's Éowyn on as War of the Rohirrim's narrator is an especially inspired stroke. Of course, Éowyn would both preserve the name of a forgotten woman lost to time and idolize a trapped princess who walked through fire and carnage to find herself. In The Two Towers, Éowyn states that Rohan's shieldmaidens became self-made warriors out of necessity — survival, as much as duty. Rohirrim positions Héra on the same path her forebears established. Meanwhile, linking Héra’s resilience to Éowyn’s legacy makes their individual struggles and triumphs more potent. After all, Éowyn echoes the courageous contributions of real-life women during World War I, which Tolkien witnessed firsthand. As Boyens told /Film: “[War of the Rohirrim is] not just about war, but about the wreckage of war.” Few understand that bitter truth more than women.