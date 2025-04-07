They are among The Lord of the Rings' most fearsome creatures and Sauron's most loyal servants, but, at a crucial moment in Middle-earth history, the Nazgûl are nowhere to be found. The prologue of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring depicts the last battle of the War of the Last Alliance, in which Sauron is defeated and loses the One Ring, marking the end of the Second Age, but the Nazgûl are notably absent in this battle. They already existed by then, so shouldn't they be present? Wouldn't it make it an easy victory for Sauron? Well, not necessarily. Although not much is known about what the Nazgûl were up to at that time, the little we do know allows us some room for speculation.

The Nazgûl Weren’t as Feared in the Second Age as They Are in the Third

Image via New Line

The Nazgûl came into existence during the Second Age of Middle-earth, when Sauron chose nine mortal humans to bear the Nine Rings for Men. These men were eventually consumed by the power of the rings and their connection to the One Ring, until becoming Ringwraiths in the service of Sauron. They were present for some of the Third Age's bloodiest moments, but there are almost no accounts of them being involved in the War of the Last Alliance. That's because, while in the Third Age the Nazgûl instill fear in the hearts of mortal beings, this didn't really happen in the Second Age.

The Last Alliance was formed by Elves and Humans, most notably the ones who survived the fall of Númenor and now inhabit Middle-earth. Those humans, the Dúnedain, were known for having longer lives, more power, and more wisdom than the average mortal person. Because of this, Númenóreans and Dúnedain are generally not as fearful of the Nazgûl, so having them on the battlefield didn't pose as much of an advantage to Sauron as it poses in the Third Age. In The Fellowship of the Ring, for example, Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), a Dúnedain, faces multiple Nazgûl at once at the Weathertop and defeats them.

A similar thing happened with the Elves. Like Númenóreans and Dúnedain, they understood the power of the Nazgûl, but have never been frightened by them. Again, in The Fellowship of the Ring, Arwen (Liv Tyler) is able to outrun the Ringwraiths and defeat them at the ford of Bruinen by summoning the power of the river; in the books, it's Glorfindel who defeats them, and, although he is even more powerful than the average Elf, it's basically the same principle. A lot of the Nazgûl's advantage lies in the fear they instill in their enemies' hearts, but, if there isn't much fear involved, then there is also a lot of advantage, too.

The Nazgûl Were Not at the Height of Their Power in the Second Age