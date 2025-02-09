1970's The Losers (not to be confused with the 2010 film of the same name), directed by Jack Starret, is a bombastic and chaotically entertaining bikersploitation film that takes place amidst the carnage of the Vietnam War. Heavy on the pyrotechnics and over-the-top shootouts, The Losers is a perfect lazy Sunday afternoon biker film that doesn't take itself too seriously while also being relatively well-made. It has several highly memorable set pieces that punctuate the overall laid-back vibe, and the characters are all distinct both in their personalities and their eccentric uniforms. The movie also has themes of rebellion, embracing counter-cultural lifestyles, and not giving in to what "the man" wants from you, all themes almost synonymous with the '60s and the '70s. However, The Losers leans way more into celebrating chaos for chaos' sake, as opposed to the flower power found in many other counter-culture pieces of media from the same era.

What Is 'The Losers' About?

The Losers tells the story of "The Devil's Advocates" as they traverse the unaccommodating Cambodian jungle in search of US diplomat and CIA agent Chet Davis. The gang is made up of Link Thomas (William Smith), Dirty Denny (Huston Savage, whose only film role before his death in 1971 was The Losers), Duke (Adam Roarke), Limpy (Paul Koslo), and Speed (Gene Cornelius), who are given Yamahas by the Army. The film moves at a leisurely pace, making sure we get to see the bikers in their natural habitat, mostly consisting of bars, local clubs, and brothels. Despite the ensuing war, there seems to be a very lively nightlife scene happening in the Cambodian jungle.

One scene in particular sees the rowdiest of the group, Dirty Denny, having to be tracked down by the Army officer in charge, Captain Jackson (Bernie Hamilton), as he is being attended to by three prostitutes in the middle of the day, having gone rogue as soon as the gang and their keepers touch down on Cambodian soil. The first hour of the film is essentially a hangout movie within a war movie, as nobody seems to be in a major rush to find Davis. Even though the plot moves at a glacial pace for a 95-minute film, it never feels superfluous as you start to feel the camaraderie between the gang, the tension between them and their superior, and the gritty realism on display.

'The Losers' Is Highly Entertaining, but Thematically Confusing