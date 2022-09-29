As we approach the best season of the year — because we all know Halloween lasts all month — we’re also approaching one of the best times of the year for revisiting old classics. Whether you’re a die-hard scary movie fan or just want to say hello to some of your favorite monsters, it’s time to start pulling out the DVDs (or VHS tapes, if you’re really old school), and, if you’re anything like me, Joel Schumacher’s seminal vampire classic The Lost Boys remains at the top of the stack every year.

The 1987 film helped to define a generation of monster movies, combining the glamorous excess of the ‘80s with the classic legend of the vampire for a bone-chilling tale of adventure and suspense. Stacked to the gills with a cast that includes heavy-hitters like Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric, Corey Feldman, and Corey Haim, the tale of blood-sucking demons haunting the California coast is now available on 4K Ultra HD, with a host of bonus features that give audiences an even better look at the genre mainstay, and how it brought some of cinema’s most memorable vampires to life.

Collider was lucky enough to sit down with stars Feldman and Jamison Newlander, better known as the vampire-hunting Frog Brothers, to chat about the film’s rerelease as it, like its vampires, continues to live a long and healthy life. The stars’ careers span a number of iconic ‘80s classic, including The Goonies and a Friday the 13th film for Feldman and the 1988 remake of The Blob for Newlander, but The Lost Boys remains a favorite for many audiences, and during this interview, Feldman and Newlander discussed what it’s like to see the film continue to scare and entertain thirty-five years later, as well as the horror films that affected them the most, and the possibility of the pair becoming real-life monster hunters.

Check out the interview in the player above, or read a transcript down below, and be sure to pick up a copy of The Lost Boys on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray.

COLLIDER: It's so lovely to meet you guys. I'm so excited to talk to you, because if you couldn't tell by the outfit, this film was quite formative for me as a kid.

COREY FELDMAN: Wow. Yes. Well, nice to meet you too, Maggie. And you definitely have the goth vibe of a vampire.

JAMISON NEWLANDER: Right squarely in our demographic.

FELDMAN: With Elvira right behind you! I'm just digging it. I'm digging it. Yeah, you're in it.

Thank you! Well, kind of on the note of this film being really formative for a generation of horror fans, I was curious if there were any horror films, whether they're vampire films or otherwise, that were kind of formative for you guys, whether it was growing up when you made Lost Boys, or that has come out since that has shaped your understanding of the genre.

NEWLANDER: Well, I mean... It's tough to narrow down, but I will say that The Omen actually is probably one of my favorite horror movies. And it was really... When I saw it, I was like, horror movies can be great. They're not just scary. They can be great. So, I thought it was a great movie. And that's Dick Donner as well.

FELDMAN: Right. Yeah, absolutely. For me, I guess I was a different story because I was doing a lot of horror already. My first successful film was [Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter], where I killed Jason. So, that was pretty horrific, really. I still have nightmares over that scene where he comes through the window and grabs me.

But yeah, I mean it was terrifying as a child. And then I did Gremlins right after, so even though that had some comedy in, it was still pretty scary. I mean, I remember going to the theaters and always getting creeped out by that…that weird noise when she's coming up the attic, and the stairs, and all that, things have opened.

NEWLANDER: It was scary.

FELDMAN: Just really creepy stuff. So, it was kind of like, you know, I enjoyed... I was a fan of Halloween, so I was a really big fan of Michael Myers. I loved the pace of those films, the way he walks so slow, but he always seems to catch the people and kill them. So, that was my thing, and then when I got asked to do Friday the 13th, I didn't know that it wasn't the same thing, so I assumed I was going to be working with Michael Myers, and I was really excited by that.

And then I found out that no, no, this is the guy with the hockey mask, [and I thought,] oh, hockey mask, I'll have to watch that one. So, it was interesting learning about it, and then seeing that people on horror movie sets are still having fun, and joking, and having a good time. And it's not like, it's really not scary.It's fake blood, and it tastes good, and you can lick it, and that kind of stuff. So, you get used to the idea of being around it. So, it was fun.

And on that note, similarly to films like Halloween and Friday the 13th, The Lost Boys has had a serious influence on contemporary horror now, things coming out now, especially stuff like Stranger Things, which even for other projects you've done, Corey, like The Goonies and Stand By Me, it kind of is influenced by that idea of the young set of kids being the heroes, not so much the adult characters. For people who grew up kind of creating that sub-genre, what's it like to watch these things be made now, specifically with such a lens of nostalgia cast on the '80s as a decade?

FELDMAN: I mean, I think that it's nice to see the influence. First of all, I think I'm very humbled by the fact that people still care. People still remember the film. Not only remember the film, but it's always being introduced to new audiences. We're very lucky that it has this kind of life extension, and we get to see it up close very often because we do these conventions where we get to meet people from all over the world, and they come dressed up in cosplay as the Frog Brothers.

I mean, once in a while you see people dressed as Michael, and you definitely see a few Davids. But overall, it's the Frog Brothers that I see more than anything. Even Jason Patric brought his kids to a convention, and it was his kid and the kid's best friend, and they were both wearing headbands, and they’ve both got Frog Brothers t-shirts on, and he asked if I would take a picture with him. I'm like, of course I would. It's an honor.

And we just did this thing over the summer called Summer of Santa Carla, where it was like they recreated the boardwalk, and they had all of these vendors and stuff. So, it was a whole convention literally just based around Lost Boys.

NEWLANDER: Yeah, very cool.

FELDMAN: Kind of like they used to do for Star Trek, but it was like a Lost Boys convention. And we did a concert there and I've been singing “People Are Strange”—I'm sorry, I've been singing “Cry Little Sister” at my concerts with film clips. And then Jameson came up and joined me for a few shows where he actually sang “People are Strange” with me, so that's been a lot of fun, too.

NEWLANDER: Yeah, the Frog Brothers together, we were singing “People Are Strange”.

FELDMAN: That's right. And we're going to do it again. Dallas, Texas on Halloween night.

Nice! I was actually going to ask very briefly to pivot to your music a little bit, Corey, because you just played a concert right up the road for me in Pittsburgh a couple of weeks ago.

FELDMAN: Oh, at the Hard Rock.

Yes! Yeah.

FELDMAN: Did you come?

I didn't, but I had a couple of friends that came that really loved it. I was out of town at the time. But I was curious, you've put out a couple singles this year. Is there anything else we can look forward to in the near future?

FELDMAN: Well, yeah. I mean, I don't know if you know, but the singles are from my new album. The new album is called Love Left 2: Army with Love, and it's all part of a giant box set that we just put out, which actually has music and videos from my home movies and stuff like that.

So, the very first music video that I ever shot, which many people didn't know because I never released it, was during the shooting of Lost Boys. So, it all kind of ties together. But, 1986, I directed and starred in this short film called Runaway, and I did all the music for it. And we're just finally putting it out for the first time. So, it all kind of goes back to that time. And there was a lot of music that I did between '86 and '89 that people don't realize. So yes, the box set is a four CD set, two DVDs, [there’s] a documentary in it. It's a great collection, and hopefully you get a chance to check it out.

Yeah, absolutely, I will. I mean, I was listening to your music kind of coming up to prep for this, so that'll be really exciting.

FELDMAN: Well, I hope you enjoy it.

NEWLANDER: I went to the show a couple times, three or four times, and it was just great. You really rocked it. Great band.

FELDMAN: Thank you. We're happy with it.

I had one final question for you guys, and it's kind of a silly question, but since in The Lost Boys, you play The Frog Brothers, you play the vampire hunters, if you guys had to go up against any famous vampire in a fight, who do you think you could take on and beat?

FELDMAN: Well, first of all, Jameson and I actually talked about doing a show. We were thinking about the concept, anyway, of him and I, as not the Frog Brothers, but just as us, going and seeking out like—

NEWLANDER: Real life, actual.

FELDMAN: Yeah, real life vampire lore, or other types of mystical creatures, and things that we could actually go and see if they really exist. Wouldn't it be fun to go to Transylvania, and go to Dracula's castle, and see if we can really find the vampire? So, stuff like that.And if we were put into that position, well, I suppose we would take our Lost Boys, Frog Brother knowledge and skills that we've attained through the years. And I think we'd do a pretty decent job.

NEWLANDER: And we're not afraid. I think that's a pretty good thing.

FELDMAN: No fear. No fear.

NEWLANDER: And we're ready to face anybody.

FELDMAN: That's right.

The Lost Boys is available on 4K Ultra HD and digital now.