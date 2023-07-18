Would you ever dare to invite a vampire into your home? What about one you don’t realize is a vampire at first? Well, Sideshow Collectibles is giving fans a chance to do just that with their brand-new The Lost Boys figure, showcasing Kiefer Sutherland’s coven leader David, and Collider has an exclusive first look at the figurine, courtesy of Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub — Chinese takeout not included.

The figure features David in all his vampiric glory, fangs out and face transformed as he appears towards the end of the film. The figure is a full-body sculpt, also featuring his iconic trench coat and boots look, complete with fangs, claws, and Sutherland’s unforgettable bleach-blonde mullet. It debuts alongside other new, incredibly detailed collectibles at this year’s Sideshow Con, a virtual showcase featuring exclusive announcements, live streams, giveaways, and more from July 18 to July 21. The event features new figures from the MCU, Star Wars, and more, as well as an art show from a galaxy far, far away.

Sideshow Celebrates a Fang-tastic Cult Classic

The Lost Boys celebrates its thirty-sixth anniversary this year, having become a cult classic in the years since its release in 1987. Directed by Joel Schumacher and starring Jason Patric, Corey Feldman, and the late Corey Haim among others (including Sutherland), the story of two boys who must fight off a coven of vampires in their new California home is beloved by many horror fans the world over, and it's referenced and parodied time and time again as our cultural fascination with vampires continues.

Our Never-Ending Love for Vampires Continues

While The Lost Boys has remained a pillar of vampire cinema since the ‘80s, the world’s love for the bloodsucking bad boys has continued in various forms, including multiple this year alone. This spring saw the premiere of Nicolas Cage’s Renfield, while August will bring us The Last Voyage of the Demeter, both based on the classic tale of Dracula. Robert Eggers is also bringing a version of Nosferatu to our screens next year, starring Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

