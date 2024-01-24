The Big Picture The Lost Boys, A New Musical is finally happening, with a teaser introducing the talented lineup of producers and promising blood, horror, and airtight harmonies.

The stage adaptation of the 1987 film will feature comedy alongside the horror, with David Hornsby and Chris Hoch known for their comedy work, on board as scribes.

Broadway and Hollywood continue to influence each other, with successful musical adaptations of movies and movies based on musicals. The Lost Boys is another exciting addition to this trend.

The undead are raising their voices in a short teaser for the upcoming The Lost Boys, A New Musical, putting one final nail in the coffin for all the haters out there, and proving that it’s actually happening. The musical will be based on the 1987 film of the same name that featured performances from heartthrobs of the era such as Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric, Alex Winter, and, of course, Corey Haim and Corey Feldman. Even if musical makeovers aren’t your cup of tea, the production is in the incredibly capable hands of director Michael Arden (Once on This Island) with music and lyrics by the indie-rockers, The Rescues.

Promising blood, horror, and airtight harmonies, the teaser for The Lost Boys, A New Musical sees an unpictured character popping a good ol’ fashioned VHS copy of The Lost Boys into the machine. As music plays on the TV, the out-of-sight figure is caught off guard from what he expected to see dashing across the screen. Introducing the killer lineup of producers involved in the stage adaptation, which includes The Conjuring franchise’s Patrick Wilson, Broadway star James Carpinello (Hairspray, Rock of Ages), and Marcus Chait (Million Dollar Baby), the multiple-part harmonies penned by The Rescues soar through the air like the bloodthirsty gang of vampires. Unfortunately, the viewer won’t live to tell the tale of his encounter with the new musical as his screams can be heard at the end of the teaser, taking his new-found knowledge to the grave.

While the stage production will be based on the uber-popular ‘80s horror flick, we can expect a certain amount of comedy to be worked into the script, as David Hornsby and Chris Hoch join the project as its scribes. Yes, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans, it’s that Hornsby, the actor who plays the ever-unfortunate Rickety Cricket in the FX series. The actor also holds writing credits on the dark comedy show as well as others, including CBS’ How to Be a Gentleman. Meanwhile, his writing partner, Hoch, has appeared on the stages of Broadway in productions like Matilda, Shrek, La Cage aux Folles, and Spamalot.

Broadway’s Relationship With Hollywood

Close

It’s become more than apparent in recent years that the line between the Great White Way and Tinsel Town is getting blurrier and blurrier. It’s hard to say who is more reliant on the other, as Broadway has tapped into the success of Beetlejuice, Legally Blonde, Hairspray, School of Rock, and Disney’s ever-sprawling content of animated musicals. On the other hand, filmmakers have gone on a creative spree by shifting the gears and transferring the stage to the silver screen in movies like In the Heights, Cabaret, and the highly-anticipated upcoming release of Wicked. And then there’s Mean Girls, which was first adapted from a book for a theatrical production before being turned into a musical which was then reimagined for a cinematic release – that one really blows our minds.

As for when you can catch The Lost Boys, A New Musical in all of its melodic glory, the release date is still up in the air. In the meantime, check out the teaser below and stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Watch on Prime Video