Get out your leather jacket, hairspray, and a wooden stake. Joel Schumacher’s horror classic The Lost Boys is getting a modern-day remake at Warner Bros. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news and revealed the major players already attached to the project.

Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell will be the young talent at the center of the movie. However, it is currently unknown if they are playing reimaginings of the 1987 film’s characters or brand new ones. The caliber of young talent attached is already impressive, as both actors drew critical praise from Honey Boy and Defending Jacob, respectively. The project's director and screenwriter have also been announced, with I Am Not Okay With This director Jonathan Entwistle and Grand Army scribe Randy McKinnon bringing the remake to screen. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger will help produce the remake through their company Automatik.

This new iteration is not the first remake that has been proposed over the years. A television series pilot was on and off in development for years, eventually landing at The CW in 2016. However, both versions of the pilot were eventually passed on at the network. It is unknown whether this new remake will seal the fate of the long-gestating television adaptation.

The Lost Boys centered around Michael and Sam Emerson (Jason Patric and Corey Haim) and their encounters with a mysterious vampire gang in their new town. The film had an ensemble cast that included Kiefer Sutherland, Alex Winter, Billy Wirth, Dianne Wiest, Jami Gertz, Corey Feldman, and Jamison Newlander. Collider’s Jason Robbins says that the film’s depiction of vampires helped to broaden the cultural perspective of vampires. In his deep dive of 1980s vampire films, he says:

“The Lost Boys...completely upended the vampire genre into something truly trendy and attractive. Suddenly, vampires were no longer old fogies in tuxedos and capes. They were teenagers and twenty-somethings in leather biker garb with heavy metal hairstyles, riding around at night to the tunes of INXS and Aerosmith.”

Further details on The Lost Boys remake, including shooting or release dates, are currently unknown. However, it is not the only remake that Warner Bros. has announced recently, as The Bodyguard is also slated to be reintroduced to a new audience.

