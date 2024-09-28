What isn't to love about The Lost Boys? Between the smooth SoCal setting, the stylish, leather-clad vampires, and the absolute killer '80s soundtrack, this Joel Schumacher flick is easily one of the best movies about supernatural bloodsuckers to ever hit theaters. With a stellar cast that included Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, Dianne Wiest, Jami Gertz, Corey Feldman, Corey Haim, Lost Boys was a box-office success though reviews were mixed. Nevertheless, it's not surprising that this picture landed cult classic status, though what is surprising (given the substantial return on investment) is that the movie never got a traditional sequel. Of course, that wasn't for Schumacher's lack of trying...

'The Lost Boys' Is a Magnificent Vampire Classic That Deserved a True Sequel

True to many '80s horror stories of the time, The Lost Boys is a beautiful blend of traditional vampire lore and modern sensibilities and solutions. Not unlike Stephen King's Salem's Lot, the film tackles the secret history of this seemingly cursed town (called the "Murder Capital of the World") and reveals to our heroes, Michael and Sam Emerson (played by Jason Patric and Corey Haim, respectively), that there's a lot more out there going bump in the night. "I had read Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire," screenwriter James Jeremias once told Empire Magazine, "and in that there was a 200-year-old vampire trapped in the body of a 12-year-old girl. Since Peter Pan had been one of my all-time favourite stories, I thought, 'What if the reason Peter Pan came out at night and never grew up and could fly was because he was a vampire?'" From that concept, The Lost Boys was born, and we've never been the same.

Between the committed performances, the over-the-top action and drama, and the rich mythology first established here, there was always enough material left over from the first film for a sequel. Throughout the late '80s and into the '90s, the Two Coreys (as Haim and Feldman came to be known), starred in seven films together, beginning with Lost Boys, with the rest of the main cast going on to make big names for themselves as well. But there was something about this little vampire thriller that still gets the blood pumping to this day, and not just because we crave human flesh. The sensationalizing of the vampire, predating the "hot" vampires of today by decades, made this motion picture unique. Combined with Joel Schumacher's inspired direction, it was a clear recipe for success.

Though the Emersons, the Frog Brothers, and the rest of the (human) cast — including Sam and Michael's odd and unruly grandfather (played hilariously by Barnard Hughes) — vanquish the vampire Max (Edward Herrmann) and his clutch of teen bloodsuckers, the story doesn't quite feel finished. Edgar Frog (Feldman) notes earlier in the film that he believes that werewolves and ghouls have infiltrated high positions of political influence in Santa Carla. Sam and Michael's grandpa casually mentions at the end that the worst part about the SoCal town is "all the damn vampires." And this isn't even to mention that David's (Sutherland) death doesn't fully feel complete, at least not given the horribly explosive deaths that the other vampires had. The Lost Boys always teased us with more, even if it never had the chance to deliver.

Joel Schumacher Had an Idea for a Different Sort of 'Lost Boys' Sequel

Of course, Joel Schumacher himself had some ideas for a sequel, one that would've taken our heroes into an entirely different sort of danger. "I told them to do Lost Girls and not do Lost Boys sequel," the director told Rotten Tomatoes in 2007. "I said, 'Do gorgeous teenage biker chicks who are vampires. It'll be great.' But they don't listen to me." According to IndieWire, Schumacher wanted to produce the film while finding another filmmaker to take up the director's chair, but still, The Lost Girls concept was alive and well, with Jeffrey Boam attached to pen the production (copies of the supposed script have floated around online). Even more surprising was that Kiefer Sutherland's David was meant to have survived, and he would have returned to mess with our heroes once again. Though, Schumacher would later note that "all the Lost Boys are dead" when talking to RT years later.

A conflicting report from Empire Magazine talks further about the potential of a sequel. Given that the film was a box-office hit, Warner Bros., as well as producer Richard Donner, wanted another vampire-fueled adventure. Evidently, Schumacher's original idea wasn't for a sequel to continue the story, but rather a prequel, one that followed the events of the 1906 earthquake first mentioned in the 1987 film. "I said you could have horses, it could be quite exciting," explained Schumacher. Imagining a band of vampires on horseback is certainly a thrilling idea, and given the mystery of Santa Carla's earthquake, it might've been fun to explore. Drew Barrymore and Rosanna Arquette were suggested to star. "I wanna see that movie," the director told Empire.

Frankly, either an early 1900s prequel or a contemporary sequel would've been interesting to see. On one hand, following Michael, Sam, Star (Gertz), and the rest of the cast into another adventure would've been wonderful, but on the other, an Interview With the Vampire-like escapade through time might've been fun too. For a while, a Lost Boys television series following that very same model was in development at the CW. Had Schumacher and company been able to make the whole thing work, we might have been able to see both a prequel and a sequel, rounding this out into a trilogy. Of course, The Lost Boys movies eventually did spawn into a trilogy, just not quite the one that we were hoping for.

'The Lost Boys' Spawned Two Direct-to-Video Sequels and a Comic Book

In 2008, Warner Premiere released the direct-to-video sequel, The Lost Boys: The Tribe, which introduced new Emersons to the vampire-infested Luna Bay, California. In addition to the newcomers, Feldman's Edgar Frog returned, as did Jamison Newlander's Alan Frog, and even Corey Haim as Sam Emerson, now a vampire. In conjunction with The Tribe, WildStorm Comics (an imprint of DC Comics) released Lost Boys: Reign of Frogs, which took place a year before The Tribe as the Frog Brothers fought a resurrected David. Two years later, Warner Premiere followed up The Tribe with The Lost Boys: The Thirst, which reunited Edgar and Alan on a new quest. Unfortunately, due to Corey Haim's death in March of that year, Sam Emerson never returned to the screen.

Unsurprisingly, the direct-to-video continuations are somewhat lacking. They're not as well produced as the original film, nor do they have the same energy or spunk as Schumacher's cult classic. While it's fun to see the Frog Brothers again, neither official Lost Boys sequel really warrants its own existence. But if you're looking for something closer to the original intent, there was another sequel made. Written by Tim Seeley with art by Scott Godlewski, Vertigo Comics (yet another imprint of DC Comics) published The Lost Boys in 2016 with "The Lost Girl" arc. This time, the Emersons, Frogs, and the rest of their companions battle a new gang of vampires called the Blood Belles. This all-female vampire group helps heal David of his injuries, and uses the Emersons' old vampire nemesis to help them unlock a lost city of vampires buried beneath Santa Carla after the 1906 earthquake.

With the comic book series, both of Joel Schumacher's visions for a Lost Boys continuation came true. We discovered more about the origins of the "Murder Capital of the World," made the Lost Girls idea a reality, and further expanded the mythology of the original motion picture. One element that the series added was the oiled-up saxophone rocker from the 1987 film (Tim Cappello, playing his song "I Still Believe") and his own role as a vampire hunter. Of all the continuations of the original film, The Lost Boys comic series is the best of the bunch. Despite being a comic book and not a feature film, it successfully recaptures the spirit of the original movie and left us satisfied knowing that Santa Carla's vampire population is at an all-time low.

The Lost Boys is available to watch on Tubi in the U.S.

