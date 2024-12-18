The Lost Children tells the story of the brave Mucutuy siblings, who, after their plane crashes, end up getting lost in the Amazon rainforest. The Netflix documentary follows the big search and rescue effort for these young siblings. The news quickly becomes a national concern, with people staying tuned in for any updates, big or small. This widespread concern led to more volunteers and authorities actively looking for the Mucutuys as hard as possible before it was too late.

The documentary, moreover, features interviews with different people involved in the mission — from the Indigenous community to some of the Mucutuys' relatives. Now that it’s been over a year since the siblings were rescued, many are curious as to their whereabouts and situation.

The Mucutuy Siblings Were Found After 40 Days of Being In the Amazon

Image via Netflix

In May of 2023, the Mucutuys, consisting of Magdalena Mucutuy Valencia and her children, Lesly, Soleiny, Tien, and Cristin — with the oldest being 13 years old and the youngest being 11 months old during the time of the accident — hopped on a plane to go to Bogotá to visit their father Manuel Ranoque. However, according to The Washington Post, the plane was only 35 minutes into the flight when it got into some engine trouble. Not long after, the plane crashed into the Amazon, resulting in the deaths of Magdalena, the pilot, and the Yarupari Indigenous leader. The only survivors of the crash were the Mucutuy siblings, leaving the 4 of them to survive and find their way home.

The Mucutuy siblings survived mostly on fruit for sustenance. The eldest, Lesly, stepped up and tried to protect her siblings as much as she could, in one instance having to kill a snake using a stick before it attacked them. It was a difficult and harsh situation they found themselves in, made worse by the incredibly vast and dangerous nature of the Amazon.

As soon as news of the crash broke, Operation Hope was created by authorities and the community with the hopes of finding the Mucutuys. The volunteers tried different ways of making their presence known to the siblings, such as throwing out flyers from a plane telling the children to stay where they were. The Indigenous community was a big help during the search-and-rescue mission, as they were incredibly knowledgeable about the Amazon and survival tactics. Finally, after 40 harrowing days, the authorities found the Mucutuy siblings. According to CNN, they found them malnourished and weak, and if they were to find them a few days later, the situation would have been much more deadly and tragic.

The Mucutuy Siblings Are Now Under State Care

Image via Netflix

According to an article by AP a year after the rescue, the Mucutuy siblings were immediately sent to hospital to be checked. Lesly, for instance, had some injuries to her face and legs right after the crash. And considering that they relied mostly on fruit to survive, as well as the harsh conditions of the Amazon, the effect all of it had on them was quite devastating. Surely, the healing process was far from easy, as the siblings had gone through so much psychologically, too. Their rescue was one of the biggest reliefs for not just the Mucutuy family, but also the Colombian people. But the question that a lot of people are asking is where are the Mucutuy siblings now?

Not long after the rescue, the deputy director of the Institute of Family Wellness Adriana Velasquez offered an update on the siblings’ health, which is slowly improving. The Mucutuys are now in “good spirits.” According to Today, the siblings are under state care and are working alongside ethnic affairs so they can keep in touch with their customs. While the Mucutuys do have family, such as their maternal grandparents and their father, the process of putting the siblings in either one’s care is much more complicated than expected because the two parties are going through a custody battle.

AP reports that the custody battle for the Mucutuy siblings is heightening. Ranoque, the biological father of the two youngest children, has a criminal history. He was imprisoned before for the sexual abuse of one of his children as well as another minor, which is one of the reasons why the siblings’ grandparents don’t want him to be with his children. Though there are no other new details about the progress of the custody battle, what’s important is that the Mucutuys are currently in safe hands and that they hopefully continue to heal.

The Lost Children is available to watch on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX