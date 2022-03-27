Elsewhere, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' set important records.

A couple of minor adjustments were made to Saturday’s weekend box office projections. While The Lost City still topped the charts, it did so with $31 million in three days, which is slightly higher than the $30.5 million that was projected on Saturday. Similarly, the weekend’s number two movie, The Batman, ended up making a little more than what was estimated. It finished with $20 million in its fourth weekend. The period epic RRR, which was earlier expected to set a new stateside record for an Indian film, will now have to settle for the number two spot on that list, as it fell short of the benchmark by about half a million.

The Lost City’s $31 million debut is not only a win for stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, but also for Paramount, which under its new leadership has stuck to its guns when it comes to the theatrical marketplace. The studio experienced unusual success at the box office with titles such as A Quiet Place Part II, Scream, Jackass Forever, and now The Lost City, which has been described as Romancing the Stone meets Raiders of the Lost Ark. It might even make up for the excess cash that has had to be diverted to the two Mission: Impossible movies currently in production.

For Tatum, this is the second hit of the year, after his directorial debut Dog pulled nearly $60 million (and counting) domestically. The film, co-directed by Reid Carolin, made $2.1 million this weekend for a seventh-place finish. The Lost City’s opening is also in line with Bullock’s biggest debuts—The Heat ($39 million) and The Proposal ($34 million).

Overall, total business this weekend stood at over $81 million, which is down 45% from the same weekend in 2019 when Jordan Peele’s Us and Captain Marvel were dominating the marketplace.

Slipping to the number two spot after three weeks at the top, Warner Bros.’ The Batman made $20 million. The three-hour, noir-infused superhero film has now made more than $332 million domestically. The Matt Reeves-directed film is the biggest hit of the year.

Coming in at the number three spot, albeit with a lower total than was previously predicted, director SS Rajamouli’s Indian action epic RRR made around $10 million. This falls short of the $10.4 million stateside record previously set by the same director’s 2017 film, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Internationally, RRR is expected to register the biggest-ever debut for an Indian film, although official numbers in India are notoriously difficult to track. Starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in parallel lead roles, the film is playing in 1,200 theaters, with a pre-programmed intermission and inflated ticket prices. Interestingly, RRR cost more to produce than The Lost City (a reported $73 million versus $68 million).

Tom Holland-starring video game adaptation Uncharted took the fourth spot with $4.9 million in its sixth weekend, for a running domestic total of $133 million. Crunchyroll’s manga adaptation Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie rounded out the top five with $4.5 million in its second weekend, falling 73% from its stellar three-day debut for a running domestic total of $27 million.

Elsewhere, Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home became only the third film ever to cross the $800 million mark domestically after a $2 million haul in its 15th weekend. And A24’s genre mashup Everything Everywhere All at Once registered the year’s biggest per-screen average (over $50,000) from 10 theaters. The film made nearly $510,000 in its opening weekend.

Expect Sony’s anti-hero film Morbius, starring Jared Leto, to take the top spot next weekend. Morbius is the fourth film in the studio’s Spider-Man universe of interconnected movies.

