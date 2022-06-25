2022 has been a great year for film so far. There have been many popular franchises that have returned to the spotlight, but one of the biggest surprise original hits was The Lost City. Paramount’s romantic comedy adventure was a box office hit when it was released in theaters this past March, and it was well received by both critics and audiences alike. Now Paramount has announced that The Lost City is coming to 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 26, 2022.

The film humorously saw Sandra Bullock’s adventure romance novelist Loretta Sage get kidnapped by a crazed billionaire played by Daniel Radcliffe. This was all to live out the struggling authors' novels and find the actual Lost City. The film has its fair share of laughs and the absurd plot lets the cast go wild in some joy filled scenarios. Particularly when it comes to Loretta’s cover model played by Channing Tatum trying to plan out a rescue mission with Brad Pitt’s Jack Trainer. Every scene with Pitt will have you in stitches on the floor dying of laughter, and he’s the highlight of the entire movie.

The Blu-ray for the film will come with over 50 minutes of special features. There are bloopers, deleted scenes, and various making-of featurettes. Those featurettes include “Dynamic Duo” which goes into Tatum and Bullock’s comedic chemistry, “Jungle Rescue” which takes you through the crazy stunts of the film, and “Building the Lost City” which goes into the film’s island location.

Image via Paramount

From the trailers, The Lost City just appeared to be another rom-com. However, it turned out to be a hilarious, heartwarming, and adventurous tale about love coming from the most unlikely of places. It was like if Indiana Jones was a lovably goofy romance novel. That was reflected in the film's box office. It made $188 million worldwide on a reported $68 million budget. With the box office being overloaded with big franchise films lately, The Lost City was a breath of fresh air and the perfect example of successful counter programming. Especially with older audiences, this was an adventure more than worth taking.

Paramount has been the king of the box office ever since most movie theaters reopened in mid 2021. While their films like Sonic 2 and Top Gun: Maverick have the studio swimming in a deep pile of money, with Maverick about to join the $1 billion club, this romantic adventure’s success shouldn’t be lost on anyone. The Lost City is proof that not every film needs to be a billion dollar affair to be deemed a success and be treasured by their respective studio. The Lost City is coming to 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 26.

If you can’t wait that long to start a new adventure, Lost City is available on digital and to stream on Paramount+ right now.