Entertainment Weekly has just revealed its exclusive first look at the upcoming film The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe, revealing new images and a glimpse at the behind the scenes dynamics on the film's set.

The Lost City, formerly titled The Lost City of D, is set to be released in 2022. The film will follow the story of a reclusive romance writer Loretta Sage, played by Bullock, who gets caught up in a kidnapping attempt with her book's cover model, played by Tatum. The story will swing into outlandish adventures, leaving Loretta to navigate her way through the thick of a jungle. Radcliffe rounds out the main trio playing Fairfax, an eccentric billionaire who orchestrates the abduction plot.

When discussing the romantic-comedy elements of the film with EW, Bullock brought up the ways in which The Lost City works to flip certain stereotypes on their head, saying, "That's what's so much fun about it, you can take old setups and easily make them new. And the fun thing about the male-female narrative is that now we can turn it on its ear because it's no longer, 'This is the woman's role. This is the man's role.' You can mess with all of that and create a whole new dynamic. And that's sort of what we did."

Judging from the first look images, this film promises to be anything but typical, with a good amount of explosions, boat trips, and walks through waterfalls in sequined dresses. Another surprise in the film is a cameo by Brad Pitt, which was previously reported on as the project took shape and, as it turns out, was fortuitously arranged by a mutual hairstylist of Bullock and the actor. The upcoming adventure movie also stars Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and is directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee, who worked on the screenplay alongside Oren Uziel and Dana Fox with story by Seth Gordon. Gordon also serves as producer in addition to Bullock and Liza Chasin.

The Lost City will hit theaters on March 25, 2022. The film comes from Paramount Pictures. You can get a glimpse of Pitt's cameo and other stills from the upcoming movie below.

