What happens when an adventure novelist, who, in reality, is an unadventurous soul, ends up on a crazy jungle adventure? A story like The Lost City happens.

The plot follows a disenchanted novelist, Loretta Sage, who gets kidnapped by a rich madman and her fan and ends up on a random, unexpected adventure in a tropical jungle. Her book’s cover model follows her to rescue her along with her assistant, but his plans go haywire when he realizes that he is not quite equipped to deal with the challenges of this adventure. What happens after that is the reason why you have to watch the movie.

Paramount Pictures’ new adventure rom-com is all set to hit the theaters on March 25, 2022, and so far, from the promos and what we know so far, it looks like The Lost City is going to be a mad adventure comedy. The action-packed adventure rom-com boasts a star-studded cast list with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in the lead. But that’s not all of it. Check out the here’s the list of characters and who plays who in the movie.

The Lost City is directed by the filmmaking duo Aaron and Adam Nee, who is known for previously directing The Last Romantic and Band of Robbers. The screenplay, which the duo wrote along with Oren Uziel and Dana Fox (What Happens in Vegas), is based on an original story by Seth Gordon.

Sandra Bullock as Loretta Sage

Loretta is a best-selling romance novelist, and a hit among her fans. Her latest novel, The Lost City of D, involves a leading protagonist who goes on a far-fetched adventure and finds love. Surprisingly, in her real life, Loretta is quite the opposite. She has never traveled and is content with her simple, and kind of boring life, where she writes and stays home, or keeps to her limited circle. But when her latest novel is released, her publicist insists that she goes on a book tour to promote her book. And that’s when her life takes a drastic turn, setting her off on an adventure of a lifetime.

For starters, Loretta is kidnapped by an insanely rich madman who wants Loretta to find the fictional ancient city mentioned in her new novel. For someone who barely gets out of the house, Loretta ends up in a jungle, in her cocktail dress and high heels, with no survival skills or remotest idea of what to do.

Loretta Sage is played by award-winning actor and producer, Sandra Bullock. With an acting career spanning 34 years and counting, Bullock is known for her roles in popular movies like Speed (and sequel), Miss Congeniality (and sequel), The Lake House, etc., and won an Academy Award for The Blind Side. Bullock recently produced and acted in the Netflix original drama movie, Unforgivable. The actor will soon be seen in the upcoming action-thriller, Bullet Train, coming in 2022.

Channing Tatum as Alan Caprison/ Dash McMahon

Alan is a model, who appears on the cover art of Loretta’s latest novel, The Lost City of D. He is only a visual representation of the novel’s hero, Dash MacMahon. He’s dashing and handsome, making Loretta’s fans crush on him as if he is “the hero”. At the book tour, Alan follows Loretta as the eye candy, so to say, and also promotes the new novel. Loretta seems frustrated with the irrational fan-following that Alan has. When she gets kidnapped, Alan decides to be a real hero and sets out to find her, heading all the way to a tropical jungle where her captor has taken her. Sadly enough, Alan is, again, just a model. He has no survival skills, let alone know how to figure his way out in a jungle. It is also possible that there’s some kind of romance brewing between him and his novelist. Now, how Alan is going to save himself and Loretta is the real crux of the story.

Playing the sexy cover model and Loretta’s savior is Channing Tatum. Formerly a model and dancer, Tatum shot to fame with his performance in Step Up and Step Up 2, followed by the Magic Mike series. He is known for his roles in movies like G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and its sequel, White House Down, Logan Lucky, etc. Besides The Lost City, Tatum will also be seen in the final sequel of Magic Mike, Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Daniel Radcliffe as Abigail Fairfax

Abigail Fairfax is a crazy billionaire and a criminal mastermind. He is an eccentric man with very strange ideas. Fairfax hunts down Loretta at her book tour and presents himself as her fan. But what he wants most from her is to find the fictional “lost city” that is mentioned in her latest novel, The Lost City of D. Why? Obviously, because he can lay his hands on the treasures buried in the underground city. As we learn from the trailer, Loretta tries to assure him that the place is not real and only her imagination that she based her novel on. But the madman that Fairfax seems to be, he doesn’t accept and kidnaps her, taking her with him on his private jet to the tropical island where the lost city is supposed to be. Whether he’ll succeed in finding the lost city and its treasures or not, is why you need to see the movie. However, it’s quite clear that he’s going to chase Loretta and her rescuers until he does.

Abigail Fairfax is played by Daniel Radcliffe, a name synonymous with the Harry Potter series. As an adult actor, Radcliffe has been recognized for his performances in movies like Horns, The Woman in Black, Jungle, and more. He played his first villainous role in the heist thriller film, Now You See Me 2. Daniel Radcliffe will soon appear in the biographical comedy Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as the titular musician.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Beth

Beth is Loretta's publicist and best friend. She knows Loretta and all her skills and quirks and yet puts up with her. But that’s what friends do. When Loretta’s new book launches, Beth insists that she goes on tours, promotes the book, and shows her face to the public and media, for her own good. When Loretta is kidnapped, Beth decides to travel to the jungle and find her friend and bring her back to civilization.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph plays the character of Beth. She is a singer and actor who gained recognition from the Broadway production of Ghost: The Musical. She has also appeared in films like The Angriest Man in Brooklyn, Office Christmas Party, and television series like Selfie, People of Earth, and High Fidelity.

Brad Pitt as Jack Trainer

Jack Trainer is kind of a surprise character in The Lost City. All that is revealed about Jack’s character is that he is a CIA Agent and a former Navy SEAL who is on a mission to rescue Loretta Sage from her kidnapper, Abigail Fairfax. As far as the trailer shows, we only see Jack trying to get Loretta to safety and pushing her out on a wheelbarrow while leaving a site of an explosion behind them. Loretta seems to have gotten attracted to her grungy, long-haired rescuer. From the brief introduction that Jack shares with her, we learn that he is the son of a weatherman. Apart from that, there are no more details about Jack Trainer, what his role is in the story of Loretta, Alan, and Abigail, and how he fits into the search for the lost city. Is he also in search of the same thing as they are? Who knows? Guess, you’ll have to figure it out by watching the movie.

Award-winning actor and producer, Brad Pitt needs no introduction. In his acting career of 35 years, Pitt has been known for playing some iconic roles in the history of Hollywood films. He is best known for his work in 12 Monkeys, Seven Years in Tibet, Fight Club, the Ocean’s series, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and many more. Brad Pitt will also be appearing next in Bullet Train along with Sandra Bullock, which will be their second movie together after The Lost City.

Oscar Nuñez as Adrian Austin

Adrian is Alan's half-brother. Not much is known about his character apart from the fact that he has a goat named Randy, and it looks like he's going to be a mystery until we watch the movie. Adrian is played by Oscar Nuñez. He is best known for playing the role of accountant Oscar Martinez, in NBC’s hit sitcom The Office. Nunez is also recognized for creating and co-starring in the Comedy Central series, Halfway Home. In films, he has earlier appeared in Reno 911! Miami, The Proposal, and Baywatch. You’ll soon be seeing Oscar Nunez in Disney’s upcoming live-action/animation feature, Disenchanted.

In other roles, there’s Patti Harrison as Pratt Caprison, Alan's sister, Raymond Lee as Officer Gomez, Bowen Yang as Tomshi Caprison, Alan's adopted Chinese brother. Apart from these characters, there are also a few others who will be appearing in the story in minor roles.

