Tickets for Fandango Premiere Early Access Screenings of The Lost City are now on sale, and to celebrate, Paramount released a new batch of character posters. The new character posters present the main cast of The Lost City while also joking about the surreal concept of the upcoming Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum jungle adventure comedy.

In The Lost City, Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a famous novelist who writes about a charming hero entangled in adventures in the most inhospitable corners of the world. Loretta gets dragged into a real-life adventure once she's kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who believes the treasure Loretta writes about in one of her books is real. And who'll go to rescue Loretta? Well, Alan (Tatum), the male model Loretta uses to illustrate the covers of her books. But unfortunately, Alan is not a real action hero, and the two will get stranded together in the middle of the jungle.

The new character posters play around with the idea of fiction becoming a reality by pointing out how The Lost City cast is not what the audience could expect them to be. For example, Bullock's Loretta is "not a real adventurer" in her character poster, while Tatum's Alan is "not a real hero." Following the same trend, Radcliffe is "not a real evil genius." There are also character posters for Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Image via Paramount

RELATED:‌ 'The Lost City' Trailer Teases Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's Comedic Chemistry

The Lost City is directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, with a screenplay by Oren Uziel, Dana Fox, and the Nee brothers, based on a story by Seth Gordon. Liza Chasin, Bullock, and Gordon all serve as producers, alongside executive producers JJ Hook, Fox, Julia Gunn, and Margaret Chernin.

Fandango will offer special screenings for The Lost City in 225 theaters nationwide on March 19, one week before its wide theatrical release on March 25. You can use this link to buy your tickets. Check out the new character posters below.

Here's the official synopsis for The Lost City:

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

A Guide to March Movie Madness From 'The Batman' to 'The Lost City' Aubrey Plaza wields a gun, the Riddler’s on the run, and Sandra Bullock has some fun.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email