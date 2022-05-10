The Lost City finally placed massive stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum opposite of one another in a rom-com that really plays to their on-screen chemistry. As a romance novelist and a chiseled cover boy working together to escape an eccentric billionaire in search of a fabled treasure, the pair made an impression on audiences and critics alike. With the film available to purchase on Digital today and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD July 26, Collider can exclusively unveil one of the deleted scenes that will be present in the home release and Digital release’s special features. The exclusive clip expands on the scene of Bullock's Loretta and Tatum's Alan resting in a hammock for the night with Alan having a brief heart-to-heart with her before they sleep.

At about fifty seconds, the clip further builds on the relationship between Alan and Loretta in a way the film likes to revisit. Despite his clumsy himbo nature, Alan shares some genuinely heartfelt and well-versed sentiments with Loretta at just the right moments to cheer her up. After they're forced to share a hammock alongside a fire during their night in the jungle, he uses the moment to self-reflect and apologizes to Loretta for some insensitive past statements about her not being able to let go of her husband's loss. He even helps put her grief into perspective in a way that visibly resonates with her. He shares how those close to us serve as our own "personal historians" and that, when they leave, it can feel like a part of us is gone too, something that hits deep for Loretta who shared so much with her husband.

Part of why The Lost City shines is through the chemistry between Alan and Loretta and those little moments that endear them to each other throughout the film. While she starts off a bit antagonistic towards him, Loretta begins loosening up over time and realizes how well-meaning he is and that he's far more than just a pretty face for her book covers. This hammock scene really starts inching them closer together by tackling the grief that threatened to derail Loretta's career.

Starring alongside Bullock and Tatum in the film are Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Bowen Yang. Adam and Aaron Nee, the directing duo behind the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie, helmed The Lost City with Oren Uziel and Dana Fox co-writing the film alongside them. In Collider's review for the film, Carly Lane gave it a B, saying "Bullock and Tatum don't just have the names, but the implicit understanding of exactly what they need to bring to the table, to make The Lost City work, and as far as films holding the romance genre primarily in esteem is concerned, well, it's never a bad thing to have one more of the good ones out there in the world."

Alongside this deleted scene, The Lost City's home release includes a number of other special features per Paramount:

Deleted Scenes —More fun you didn't see in theaters

—More fun you didn't see in theaters Bloopers —Laugh along with the cast at their hilarious on-set bloopers.

—Laugh along with the cast at their hilarious on-set bloopers. Dynamic Duo —Behind-the-scenes fun with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum to see how their comedy chemistry perfectly aligns for this odd-couple comedy adventure.

—Behind-the-scenes fun with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum to see how their comedy chemistry perfectly aligns for this odd-couple comedy adventure. Location Profile —Take a trip to the exotic Dominican Republic movie location and find out how the crew dealt with heavy rain and mosquitos!

—Take a trip to the exotic Dominican Republic movie location and find out how the crew dealt with heavy rain and mosquitos! Jungle Rescue —See how the movie’s incredible action set pieces and crazy stunts were filmed.

—See how the movie’s incredible action set pieces and crazy stunts were filmed. The Jumpsuit —Discover what went into designing Loretta’s eye-catching purple sequin jumpsuit.

—Discover what went into designing Loretta’s eye-catching purple sequin jumpsuit. Charcuterie —A hilarious breakdown of Loretta’s big kidnapping scene and what it’s like to come under attack from a giant charcuterie board!

—A hilarious breakdown of Loretta’s big kidnapping scene and what it’s like to come under attack from a giant charcuterie board! The Villains of The Lost City —Meet the bad guys: Abigail Fairfax and his henchmen.

—Meet the bad guys: Abigail Fairfax and his henchmen. Building The Lost City—A look at building the film’s incredible island world.

The Lost City is available to purchase on Digital with all special bonus features now, and arrives on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on July 26.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Loretta Sage’s (Sandra Bullock) novels are filled with ancient tombs and daring adventures, but that doesn’t mean she’s prepared for them in real life. When she is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) to locate a legendary lost city, Loretta's handsome cover model, Alan (Channing Tatum), sets off on a heroic but hapless rescue mission. Thrust into an epic thrill-ride through the jungle, the unlikely pair must work together to survive the elements, and survive each other, to find the city's fabled treasure before it’s lost forever.

