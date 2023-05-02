Set on a picturesque unnamed island, 2022's The Lost City features beautiful landscapes and intricate sets that background the thrilling but ridiculous adventure of a popular novelist and her cover star. The film follows the kidnapping of the romance novelist by an erratic billionaire and her journey to discover the ancient city's relic from her novel whilst her cover man valiantly attempts to rescue her. Boasting a star-studded cast and stunning visuals, the film also spans across various biomes from cutthroat forests to awe-inducing underwater grottos. This adventure comedy was filmed primarily on the scenic island of the Dominican Republic, a popular filming location for many famous films like Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, Fast and Furious 7, and the more recent Shotgun Wedding.

Portillo, West Grove

The Portillo region is known for its sunny beaches and coastline. However, the jungle behind it, teeming with vivid greenery, is what caught the production team's attention. A lot of the forest scenes were shot in this area, including Loretta (Sandra Bullock) and Alan's (Channing Tatum) escape from the archeological site they were being held hostage and the unforgettable motorcycle attack. The site itself was filmed at a coconut plantation, called West Grove, in the same area. The excavation site was dug up to a momentous degree, adorned with an array of tents and workshop tables to indicate Abigail Fairfax's (Daniel Radcliffe) little to no regard for archeology itself and his preoccupation with the appearance of grandeur. According to Conde Nast Traveler, Radcliffe also explained onsite that, "Whenever you walk onto sets like the excavation site and Fairfax’s compound, and you see the amount of work that’s gone into it, it amazes. And it gives the audience a sense of who Fairfax is. He’s not really into archeology; he’s all about the pomp and circumstance."

Altos de Chavon

The lively town where we first see Loretta and Alan dance together, cementing the blossoming romance that was built up throughout the film, was shot at the town of Altos de Chavon, according to ScreenRant. The town itself was constructed in the 1970s to mimic Mediterranean villages from the 16th century, scattered with sandy cobblestones and wooden shutters. With its quaint and idyllic style, the town was the perfect backdrop for the couple's moment. The popular tourist attraction has a Roman 5000-seat amphitheater situated near the Chavon River that has previously hosted concerts by artists like Frank Sinatra. The town is also located near the serene resort Casa de Campo known for its luxurious villas.

Salto de Sacoa, Los Haitises National Park

Undoubtedly, the shimmering cascading waterfalls would have caught your eye and the spot is very available and easily accessible to the public for a visit. Located in Los Haitises National Park, the Salto de Sacoa waterfall is the beautiful filming location that the production team scouted for the entrance of Kalaman's tomb. As Loretta and Alan search around the waterfall for the entrance, the lush greenery and clear water are present at every angle, creating a beautiful and dynamic backdrop to the darker cave they are about to enter. The waterfall stream surges down into an enclosed pond and is ensconced between valleys and wild greenery, making it a breathtaking scene you would likely find on a postcard. The park itself is situated near the country's capital, Santo Domingo, and is filled with vast mangrove jungles and subtropical plants that earn its title as the crown jewel of the Dominican Republic.

Iguabonita Cave, Scape Park

When Loretta and Alan journey towards and escape from Taha and Kalaman's tomb through a network of caverns and underwater grottos, and according to Conde Nast Traveler, it was actually three different locations that were seamlessly blended into the foreboding and intricate system shown on screen. The underground tunnels of Iguabonita Cave were one of these filming locations and are situated in Scape Park which is a popular outdoor adventure park for tourists and locals alike. The narrow twists and dark turns guarantee a catastrophic response from even the bravest traveler, contrasted by the grand open caverns that leave us awe-struck. The backdrop also added to the dreariness and melancholy surrounding Taha and Kalaman's tombs and relics that tragically symbolized their love and Taha's loss.

Pinewood Studios

The next prime filming location for the caves is Pinewood Studios in Juan Dolio. The studio is notorious for its magnificent water tank, which was used to film the underwater scenes where Loretta and Alan desperately swim toward the boat in their final escape maneuver. With an infinity view over the Caribbean Sea, the water tank has been the setting for many recently deep-blue films like M Night Shyalaman's psychological thriller Old and Johannes Roberts' survival horror 47 Meters Down. Although The Lost City was primarily filmed on location, they also took advantage of the state-of-the-art sound stages available at Pinewood Studios. Although the studios are not accessible to the public, there is definitely a chance your next favorite underwater film will be shot at this versatile location.

Samana, Las Terrenas

The Lost City concludes with the fanciful image of Alan riding along the beach on his white horse, clad in a white ruffled shirt with his blonde hair streaming out behind him. This imagery was tied together by the peaceful scenery, white sands, and blue waters of the beach of Samana in Las Terrenas. It is one of the beaches along the north-coast region of the island that has remained untouched by the growing resort industry, making it a dazzling view. Samana was also the third location for the underground network of caves in the film, specifically the caves that lined the northeast of the beaches. The underwater grottos in these caves made the perfect spot for shooting Loretta and Alan wading through water as they near Kalaman's tomb. Inside the caves were various wall paintings and engravings created by the native Taino people, frequently depicting sharks, gods, and whales. The caves themselves have been iconically used as a backdrop for a fan-favorite film, Jurassic Park. The local press also reported that the filming crew stayed at Samana as well.