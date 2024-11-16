Channing Tatum made headlines earlier this year with his performance as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, but a few years ago he teamed up with an Oscar-winning star for a jungle adventure film that’s a smash hit on streaming. Tatum stars opposite Sandra Bullock in The Lost City, the action film follows a reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model when they both get kidnapped in the jungle. The Lost City recently premiered on Netflix and wasted no time climbing the charts, currently sitting in the #2 spot behind only Meet Me Next Christmas. Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt also star in the film, which earned a 79% score from critics and an 83% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Adam and Aaron Nee teamed up with Oren Uziel, Dana Fox, and Seth Gordon to write the screenplay for The Lost City, and the Nee brothers also directed the film. The two made their feature directorial debut in the 2006 comedy/drama The Last Romantic, which one-half of the brothers, Adam, also starred in alongside Shalom Harlow and James Urbaniak. The two also wrote and directed Band of Robbers in 2015, a comedy/crime thriller starring Kyle Gallner and Hannibal Buress that’s streaming for free on Pluto TV and also on Peacock. The brothers will also reunite with Channing Tatum on Calamity Hustle, an upcoming comedy that will see Tatum and Ryan Reynolds work together again, and they’ve also been tapped to direct The LEGO Movie 3, but few details are known about the project at this time.

Will Channing Tatum Ever Return As Gambit?

Kevin Feige nor anyone at Marvel has confirmed that Channing Tatum will reprise his role as Gambit in a future project, but his Deadpool cohort Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that Marvel was “obsessed” with Tatum as Gambit and was searching for ways to bring him back in the future. It’s a sad reality that Tatum’s Gambit could be like John Krasinski’s Reed Richards, and the character will be replaced in the future, but Tatum has been waiting for the chance to play Gambit his entire life, and it would be a mistake for Marvel to kick him out of the role after he was one of the universal bright spots of Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this year.

The Lost City stars Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock and was written and directed by Adam and Aaron Nee. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch The Lost City on Netflix.

Runtime 148 minutes Budget $68 million Studio(s) Paramount Pictures

