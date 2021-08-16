Channing Tatum has revealed in a tweet that The Lost City of D has officially wrapped production. The charming actor heaped praise upon his co-star Sandra Bullock, and shared a sweet video of their goodbye to the cast and crew. The Lost City of D is an upcoming action rom-com featuring the two veteran actors, who have more than enough experience with both genres to suggest that this will be a film not to be missed.

The movie is directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee, with a screenplay from Seth Gordon and Dana Fox. Sandy B stars as a reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with Tatum, her cover model. They get caught up in a kidnapping attempt and must embark on a cutthroat jungle adventure. Rounding out the cast is Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt in a small role.

Tatum said goodbye to the film's production by picking up Bullock and dropping them both in a manufactured pond, encouraging the rest of the cast and crew to join them. His caption confirms what we all already know but still love to hear — that Sandy B is an American treasure and sweetheart: "I also don’t have words for how special Sandy Bullock is. We definitely were made in the same lab & share a brain at times. I ❤️ U girl. As U can see I’ll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever."

This video, as well as this incredible set photo, shows that Tatum and Bullock will certainly be having lots of fun both on- and off-screen. Even without the help of the script and some good lighting, the two have fantastic chemistry and some great banter. The Lost City of D might even rival some of Bullock's best romantic comedies like The Proposal and While You Were Sleeping. And while Tatum has been in his share of rom-coms (the best one clearly being She's the Man), it's wonderful to see him return to this genre.

The Lost City of D hits theaters on April 15, 2022. Check out Tatum's tweet below.

