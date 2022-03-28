They also talk about their reaction finding out Brad Pitt would be in the movie and they’d have zero scenes with him.

With directors Adam and Aaron Nee The Lost City now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph about making the fun action-comedy. During the wild and often off the rails interview they talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of The Lost City, their reaction to Brad Pitt being in the film, but they wouldn’t have any scenes with him, why they loved watching and working with Sandra Bullock, and diarrhea. Why this subject came up will make sense at the end of the conversation…

Based on a story idea by Seth Gordon, The Lost City follows the story of romance author Loretta Sage (Bullock), who is kidnapped while on a book tour by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), who believes she has the key to finding a secret lost treasure that exists only in her books. In true Romancing the Stone fashion, her books' cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), embarks on a tropical adventure to save her from what may be certain doom. The film also stars Bowen Yang. The script was written by Oren Uziel, Dana Fox and Adam Nee & Aaron Nee.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph

If someone has never seen anything they’ve done before, what is the first thing they should watch and why?

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of The Lost City?

What was their reaction finding out Brad Pitt would be in the movie and they’d have zero scenes with him?

What was it like working with and watching Sandra Bullock on set and the way she can do physical comedy?

A lot of talk about diarrhea…

Here's the official synopsis:

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

