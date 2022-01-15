Paramount Pictures is soon to be releasing an action packed adventure film with a romantic comedy twist and an A-list cast. Featuring a screenplay co-written by Aaron and Adam Nee (The Last Romantic) alongside Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street) and Dana Fox (The Wedding Date), this cheesy adventure comedy is sure to give you nostalgic 2000’s rom-com vibes.

You know those steamy romance novels whose covers are tastefully adorned with muscular men in billowing shirts and magnificent flowing hair? Maybe you read them yourself, maybe you saw them tucked away in the bookcase at your aunt's house when you and your parents were visiting one summer. Either way, they likely stole some form of your innocence and gave you a very skewed expectation of what romance is really about. We've all wondered what the people who write these steamy stories are like and how they get their inspiration for their novels. The latest Nee Brothers directed film, The Lost City, dives into the fairly unadventurous life of romance author Loretta Sage when her world is turned upside down. She and her cover model, Alan, find themselves caught up in a wild kidnapping attempt that leaves them fighting for survival in an island jungle. The two end up on an epic journey of hilariously awkward circumstances where the author's newest novel gets a little too real.

RELATED: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Dropped Into Disastrous Adventure in 'The Lost City' Trailer

Is There A Trailer Available?

Paramount Pictures released a trailer for the adventurous romantic comedy in December 2021, starting off with silly antics by the starring cast, and giving viewers a sneak peek into the hilarious jungle scenes.

When Will The Lost City Be Released?

Originally planned to release in April 2022, Paramount Pictures has since pushed the date up to March, 25th 2022 to the delight of avidly awaiting rom-com fans.

Where Will The Lost City Be Available To Watch?

In 2021 Paramount had various films released to select theaters while others skipped theaters altogether, being released straight to the Paramount+ streaming service. Their newest release, The Lost City, is going to be released in theaters only. Though it is likely the film will eventually be available to stream, the studio has yet to make any announcement as to when audiences would be able to view the film from home.

What Is The Plot Of The Lost City?

Image via Paramount

Loretta Sage lives alone, eating meals at a table for one and writing her steamy novels from the comfort of her bath with a glass of chardonnay in her hand. While her personal life isn't so adventurous, the subjects of her stories are. Lovemore and Dash, the star-crossed explorer duo who happen to find themselves in spicy situations throughout their dangerous travels, live through wild adventures in the pages of the lustful books that Sage writes. Meanwhile, Loretta herself is struggling with the realism of her writing and wrestling with frustration towards her cover model, Alan, who she sees as nothing more than a pretty face. Alan receives attention as the sexiest man in his profession with fans flocking to him for selfies. The model, though, wants to be seen as more than the character he portrays.

Sage's most recently published book, The Lost City Of D, brings her an unwelcome offer from a very rich man. The crazed and entitled billionaire known as Fairfax reads Sage’s book and believes she may be the person who’s able to help him find the treasure hidden in the real life Lost City that her book is based on. Upon her refusal Sage is kidnapped before being flown to the jungle and forced to assist Fairfax and his crew in finding the missing riches. Unprepared but loyal, Alan dons the confidence of his character Dash and takes off to rescue the missing author in an attempt to prove that he is more than his muscular build and charming features. When Dash arrives he brings with him a trained, adept adventurer who takes the lead in her rescue. With his rugged good looks and flowing blonde hair he appears to be the real life embodiment of her novel's brawny character. Though he is skilled and determined, his assistance in their survival doesn’t last long, leaving Loretta and Alan to fend for themselves as they fight their way through the wildness of the jungle. As the unlikely duo try to find a way out, Loretta believes she may actually be able to solve the case of the Lost City’ hidden treasure. Will this fantasy writer and her unqualified rescuer be able to outsmart booby trapped temples and crack the case before Fairfax and his team? Or will they be swimming with the leeches?

Who Is The Cast Of The Lost City?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star as writer Loretta Sage and the devilishly handsome Alan. Daniel Radcliffe takes on the role of the villain Fairfax, an uncommon character for Radcliffe who has been branching out in his character types since his early days of wizarding stardom. Brad Pitt portrays the wildly handsome son of a weatherman who rescues the distressed damsel Sage from her captors. Da’Vine Joy Randolph is Loretta's publicist and best friend who travels to the jungle in an attempt to save the missing author. Oscar Nunez of The Office (US) is to appear in the film and portray a yet to be named character, along with Raymond Lee and Bowen Yang.

How Did The Lost City Land A Brad Pitt Cameo?

In The Lost City’s trailer viewers see Brad Pitt get up close and personal with Sandra Bullock before pushing her to safety in a wheelbarrow. His character is not seen again, leaving audiences to wonder about the fate of this long haired hero, and how the film was able to snag the A list actor for such a small role.

Bullock explained in an interview that she and Pitt orchestrated the surprise appearance through a deal made via their mutual hair stylist. In exchange for the Fight Club star to appear in The Lost City, Bullock would appear in his upcoming thriller Bullet Train, which stars Pitt alongside Joey King and Lady Gaga.

Making surprising cameo appearances isn’t uncommon for Pitt, who has popped up in such shows and films as Friends, The Jim Jeffries Show, Happy Feet Two, King Of The Hill and Jackass. Most recently Pitt made an appearance, or disappearance rather, in Deadpool 2 as a mutant named The Vanisher. His power being that he was invisible, the hero-to-be was in scenes without viewers being able to see him, only appearing momentarily as he was electrocuted to death seconds into his mission.

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution, Inc.

If you’re looking to rewatch some of Sandra Bullock's past romantic comedy films while awaiting The Lost City, the prolific actress has plenty to choose from. Her first film in the genre, Love Potion No.9 is available to stream on Hulu, along with her 1999 film Forces Of Nature. While You Were Sleeping, where Bullock portrays a lovestruck train token collector, is included with a Disney+ subscription. Two If By Sea, a film in which Bullock stars alongside Dennis Leary, is available with an Amazon Prime subscription, as is the 2009 film The Proposal, in which Bullock co-stars alongside Ryan Reynolds. The 1998 fan favorite Practical Magic is available for purchase on Youtube, AppleTV and Amazon Prime for $3.99. And Two Weeks Notice, where Hugh Grant portrays Bullock’s counterpart, is included with an HBOMax subscription.

Bullock tends to bounce between comedy and drama films. Having received praise for her starring role in the post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box as well as her bold performance of the sheriff murdering Ruth in the 2021 film The Unforgivable, The Lost City will be Bullock’s first comedic film released in four years.

The 25 Best Documentaries on Netflix Right Now Let's get real.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email