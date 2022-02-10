Ahead of the Super Bowl, The Lost City has released a "pre-game" teaser trailer and a brand-new poster, promoting the new action-comedy starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe before it hits theaters on March 25.

The Lost City follows the story of romance author Loretta Sage (Bullock), who is kidnapped while on a book tour by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe), who believes she has the key to finding a secret lost treasure that exists only in her books. In true Romancing the Stone fashion, her books' cover model Alan, embarks on a tropical adventure to save her from what may be certain doom. The quick teaser trailer highlights the comedic chemistry between Loretta and Alan, who bicker throughout the trailer about who gets to drive their getaway vehicle, who has to pick leeches off Alan's body, and more. The trailer also teases Radcliffe’s performance as an insane billionaire, as well as Brad Pitt showing up as a typical romance hero — though how long he'll last is debatable.

The new poster gives a good look at Bullock and Tatum as they escape an explosion and also gives a glimpse of the characters played by Radcliffe and Pitt in a traditionally stacked Hollywood poster. The poster also has a volcano mid-eruption in it, potentially teasing a danger the characters face in the climax of the film, alongside the tagline, “The jungle isn’t ready for this kind of action."

The Lost City is directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, with a screenplay by Oren Uziel, Dana Fox, and the Nee brothers, based on a story by Seth Gordon. Liza Chasin, Bullock, and Gordon all serve on as producers, alongside executive producers JJ Hook, Fox, Julia Gunn, and Margaret Chernin. The film’s cast is rounded out by Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Bowen Yang.

The Lost City premieres in theaters on March 25. Check out the new teaser and poster below:

