Paramount Pictures has released its first trailer for the highly anticipated movie, The Lost City, previously titled The Lost City of D. The new trailer wastes no time in showing the amazing chemistry between stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, as well as the film’s villain Daniel Radcliffe. The film premieres exclusively in theaters on March 25, 2022.

Beyond introducing Bullock as an introverted but wildly successful romance novelist, Tatum as "the world’s sexiest cover model," and Radcliffe as an eccentric billionaire on the hunt for the titular lost city and its treasures, the trailer also showcases Brad Pitt's comedic chops as he swoops in to seemingly save the day in a memorable cameo.

No doubt people will recognize comparisons to Romancing the Stone (there's a fun Easter egg where the convention Bullock and Tatum attend is called "Romancing the Page," for starters), but this upcoming movie promises to be an adventure all its own — even if Tatum is hardly the hero he pretends to be for romance novel covers.

Besides Bullock, Tatum, Radcliffe, and Pitt, other stars in the film include Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Bowen Yang. The upcoming comedy was directed by Adam Nee and Aaron Nee, who wrote the movie alongside Oren Uziel and Dana Fox, based on a story by Seth Gordon. Bullock and Gordon are listed as producers on the film as well, alongside Liza Chasin, while Fox wears an additional hat as executive producer alongside JJ Hook, Julia Gunn, and Margaret Chernin.

The Lost City will be hitting theatres exclusively on March 25, 2022. Check out the trailer below with a hilarious introduction from the cast, as well as the new poster for the movie:

Here’s the official synopsis of The Lost City:

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

