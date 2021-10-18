Netflix dropped the official trailer for their upcoming psychological thriller The Lost Daughter, a film based on a novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante. It stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, and Dagmara Dominczyk. Most notably, it is the first time Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Dark Knight) has directed her own feature film.

So far, it has earned the honor of being an Official Selection at both the Telluride and the BFI London Film Festivals, and was featured as a Spotlight Selection at the New York Film Festival. On top of everything, Gyllenhaal won the Best Screenplay Award from the Venice Film Festival - all of that happening earlier this year.

The trailer itself is intriguing, despite being more than a little vague about what audiences can or should expect from this dark story. Leda (Coleman) arrives at a beach resort where many other young mothers and their children are relaxing and playing on the beach. When one of the mothers feels sorry for Leda because she doesn't seem to have any children, Leda replies "I have two daughters" who are conspicuously not with her on the beach. Maybe they're all grown up and too old to go on a beach vacation with their mother? One would hope. But the dark tone of the trailer hints at something more sinister.

The rest of the trailer features some fairly odd behavior from Leda, hints at Nina (Johnson) being a reluctant and exhausted mom, as well as plenty of splash-text telling you that the movie is a psychological thriller - without the rest of the trailer actually showing that, save the little girls chanting "don't let it break, peel it like a snake" with a level of creepiness that gives the twins from The Shining a run for their money.

The Lost daughter premieres on Netflix on December 17. Get a look at the trailer for yourself below.

