Amazon has released the trailer for its upcoming miniseries The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart starring Sigourney Weaver. The seven-part thrilling series is based on author Holly Ringland’s best-selling debut novel by the same name. Billed as an “emotionally compelling series” the trailer gives fans a taste of the mystery and emotional rollercoaster ride the miniseries is going to be.

The trailer sees the titular Alice, coming to live with her grandmother June (played by Weaver) after losing her parents in a mysterious fire. It takes us through various stages of her life as she uncovers generational mysteries about her family from her grandmother. All over, the trailer hits the right notes of thrill and mystery while highlighting a thorough emotional spine. The themes of trauma, survival, and grief are quite apparent in the brief clip, and certainly seems like an intriguing watch.

What’s The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart About?

The series follows Alice Hart, who is sent to live with her grandmother on her flower farm after she loses her parents at a young age. Though settled on the farm, Alice seems frustrated by how little she knows about her family and in time learns the dark secrets about both her and her family. The story will span two decades as Alice grows from a child into an adult as in her early twenties, her life is thrown into upheaval again. To outrun her grief, Alice flees to the Australian desert where she meets a charismatic but dangerous man.

Ringwald’s work has a strong fanbase, and it’ll be interesting to see how the audience responds to the series full of intriguing twists and turns. The novel is adapted for the screen by writer Sarah Lambert, who is also serving as the series showrunner. Furthermore, all seven episodes of the series will be directed by Glendyn Ivin.

Along with Weaver as June and Alycia Debnam-Carey as older Alice, the series also cast Asher Keddie plays Sally Morgan, Leah Purcell as Twig North, and Frankie Adams plays Candy Blue. Further rounding off the cast are Alexander England, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, and Charlie Vickers. While the young version of Alice is played by Alyla Browne. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories, and Fifth Season. Executive producers include Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky of MadeUp Stories along with Weaver, Ivin, and Lambert.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart will launch exclusively on Prime Video globally on August 4. You can check out the new trailer below: