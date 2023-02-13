Collider is excited to exclusively reveal a brand-new poster for IFC's upcoming British dramedy film The Lost King. The new poster, which shows history and historian seated beside each other, arrives just a few weeks ahead of its North American theatrical release on March 24, 2023.

Based on the 2013 book The King's Grave: The Search for Richard III, written by Philippa Langley, The Lost King tells the real-life story of Langley, an at-the-time amateur historian who makes the discovery of the century in 2012: the long-thought lost remains of King Richard III. After being thought to be scattered over 500 years ago, Langley finds the remains of the titular lost king under a parking lot in Leicester. The film chronicles the journey of Langely on her journey to find the remains, as her passion and unrelenting research were met with skepticism by the academic establishment.

In The Lost King, Langley is portrayed by two-time Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, Spencer), as the spirit of King Richard III (Steve Coogan) guides her to where he is buried. Coogan also served as a writer on the film alongside Jeff Pope The brand-new poster sees the two leads of the film sitting together on a bench on a bright, sunny day as they share a smile in front of a giant castle in the background. The film is directed by Stephen Frears, with Coogan serving as a producer alongside Christine Langan and Dan Winch with Pope being an executive producer. In addition to Hawkins and Coogan, the film also features Harry Lloyd.

What Are People Saying About The Lost King

The Last King first premiered last year at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and has seen strong critical responses, with many praising Hawkin's performance as the film's primary strength. Collider's own Ross Bonaime gave the film a B- in his review following his TIFF 2022 viewing and spoke highly of Hawkins' performance and said her dynamic with Coogan was enjoyable. The third act was the part of the film that he gave a special mention to, saying that it provides a "rousing payoff" to the characters and "manages to make for an excellent dénouement."

The Lost King will arrive in theaters on March 24. You can check out the exclusive new poster for The Lost King and watch our interview from TIFF below: