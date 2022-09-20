During this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, two-time Academy Award nominee Steve Coogan (The Trip) had a lot to say as he stopped by the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl. On a press tour to promote his newest movie The Lost King–which he costars in and co-wrote–Coogan talked about telling another surprising real-life story, working with Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and why he chose to play sexual predator Jimmy Savile in an upcoming series.

Coogan was accompanied by fellow Academy Award nominee and director Stephen Frears (The Queen), who directed The Lost King, and Jeff Pope (Philomena), who co-wrote the script. The trio had a long conversation with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub in which they discussed specific shots, medieval monarchy and the Tudors, meeting and portraying the real Philippa Langley (played by Hawkins in the movie), and they even teased future projects.

The Lost King is based on the real story of an amateur historian who becomes obsessed with the story of former British king Richard III. Phillipa became so involved with the monarch's tales that she ended up leading a world-changing quest for the late king’s remains. She discovered that for more than 500 years, Richard III’s final resting place was in an ordinary location that, in modern years, became a parking lot.

Image via IFC Films

You can watch the interview above to learn a lot more about The Lost King, Phillipa Langley, and more, including the topics below:

Co-screenwriter Jeff Pope talks about how the story is incredibly unlikely, but true;

Steve Coogan reminisces about playing at Wembley Stadium with Coldplay;

Coogan parallels The Lost King and Philomena;

The group reveals how it was meeting with real-life Philippa Langley;

Pope and Coogan break down how much of the movie is true to the original story and where they took liberties;

Pope also reveals the four-year process of figuring out the core of the main character;

Stephen Frears reveals why it was important to question who Richard III was;

Coogan talks about medieval monarchy and the Tudors;

The actor and screenwriter also reveals how he separated his two jobs while on set;

Pope and Coogan praise Frears’ directing style;

Frears reveals the great feeling of not knowing where a film is going when you start it;

The trio reveals what it took to get the real Phillipa Langley on board;

Pope exposes the fact that it took a long time for the real Phillipa to get recognition;

Frears reveals he didn’t meet Phillipa on purpose;

Pope describes how Phillipa reacted to seeing the finished film;

The group teases future projects;

Frears accidentally gives a mild spoiler of the ending from The Lost King, and how much thought he put into the final shot;

Frears reveals when Kate Winslet’s HBO series The Palace starts filming;

Pope talks about his next project on film star Cary Grant;

Coogan explains why he took on the controversial role of Jimmy Savile;

Frears praises a film critic he’d like to meet.

